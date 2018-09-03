Raiders Will Face Bears, Khalil Mack During 2019 NFL Season

On the heels of the Oakland Raiders’ surprising decision to reportedly trade Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, fans won’t love what lies ahead. While the Raiders, fortunately, will avoid facing their former star in 2018, the team is slated to play the Bears in a home game during the 2019 season, per FBSchedules.com.

Obviously, the full 2019 schedule won’t be released until after this year, but we know the bulk of the home and away opponents for the Raiders through the next four seasons, barring any changes.

The exact terms of Oakland’s deal with Chicago have yet to be released, but it’s expected to include at least two first-round picks, as NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed.

The Raiders will open the 2018 season with a Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and will do so with a new face lining up at defensive end. While nothing has been made official, it’s expected rookie third-round pick Arden Key will start alongside veteran Bruce Irvin.

Mack’s homecoming with the team who drafted him No. 5 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft will draw plenty of attention. It’ll also likely come with the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year chasing Raiders quarterback Derek Carr with a massive new contract under his belt.