Raiders WR Martavis Bryant on Second Chance: It Won’t Be Taken for Granted

On the list of things that would be tough to predict after Week 1 of the NFL season, the Oakland Raiders re-signing Martavis Bryant would be near the top. The team opted to part ways with the wideout after he was unable to impress during training camp, something head coach Jon Gruden admitted.

“We expected more from him [Martavis Bryant]. He did not make the team because Keon Hatcher came on, some other players outperformed him.” Gruden told reporters.

Even with those comments from Gruden, he never closed the door on a potential reunion with Bryant. But a potential suspension seemingly made it unlikely as the team approached Week 1 of the season. Surprisingly, that all changed Tuesday afternoon.

As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the two sides were finalizing a one-year deal to bring the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout back to Oakland. Following the news, Bryant spoke to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler about his return, and made a passionate statement, vowing not to take the opportunity or granted.

“I am just thankful and happy and excited for this weekend and the opportunity to take care of my family – it will be not be taken for granted.” Bryant told Fowler.

While the signing of Bryant is interesting, it doesn’t mean he’s out of the clear in terms of a potential suspension. Just days ago, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Bryant is currently facing a yearlong suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. On the surface, it seems the Raiders were willing to bring back the high-upside wideout while awaiting word on his potential suspension.

The decision makes sense on many levels, especially considering the Raiders gave up a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to acquire Bryant from the Steelers. If things can work out and Bryant can help an offense which struggled mightily in Week 1, the deal could be great for both sides.

READ MORE: Jon Gruden Makes Cryptic Comment on Amari Cooper’s Week 1 Struggles