Rams QB Jared Goff Set Twitter on Fire With Incredible Game

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff was en fuego in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. The young quarterback single-handedly put the whole “Thursday Night Football is boring” argument to bed in the Rams’ 38-31 victory. Goff threw for 465 yards, which FOX Sports revealed was an NFL record, and five touchdowns in the game.

As you can imagine, Goff’s performance had Twitter going wild, but not just with reactions to his play. There were memes, custom videos, photoshopped videos and much more. The social media world didn’t let us down on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions from Goff’s exceptional performance which helped push the Rams to 4-0.

It Was Too Easy for Jared Goff

Jared Goff is on another level right now pic.twitter.com/60BCkxT62F — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 28, 2018

This Is Exactly How You’re Feeling if You Have Goff

Jared Goff’s fantasy owners be like.. pic.twitter.com/ikP7RVv5r4 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 28, 2018

System QB? Child, Please.

Jared Goff is out here like, “System QB. Ok. System this right here and this right here and this right here. Oh, and if you want to keep matching LBs on my guys, have some of this system right here too.” — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) September 28, 2018

We’ve Got Sean McVay Chest Bumps

Jared Goff just threw his 4th TD of the first half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZSJsKieyQu — ESPN (@espn) September 28, 2018

He Couldn’t Throw it Fast Enough

When Jared Goff see Cooper Kupp 1-on-1 with a linebacker pic.twitter.com/sF8SmkXU8Y — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 28, 2018

The Jeff Fisher Shade Will Never End

Jared Goff’s progression is a great life lesson. To everyone out there with a Jeff Fisher, find your Sean McVay. #Rams — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) September 28, 2018

Goff Had Former Doubters Backtracking DURING the Game

We were all wrong about Jared Goff — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) September 28, 2018

This is Incredibly Valid

Everyone who benched Jared Goff pic.twitter.com/xDdP33MFg9 — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 28, 2018

The Man is a Wizard

Goff has now thrown 11 touchdowns through four games and has only posted a completion percentage below 75 percent once (Week 1). Arguably the most impressive aspect is that he’s airing the ball out as well. Over the past three games, Goff’s average yards per pass has been above 9.8 and was 14.09 against the Vikings.

