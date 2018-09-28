Rams QB Jared Goff Set Twitter on Fire With Incredible Game

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff was en fuego in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. The young quarterback single-handedly put the whole “Thursday Night Football is boring” argument to bed in the Rams’ 38-31 victory. Goff threw for 465 yards, which FOX Sports revealed was an NFL record, and five touchdowns in the game.
As you can imagine, Goff’s performance had Twitter going wild, but not just with reactions to his play. There were memes, custom videos, photoshopped videos and much more. The social media world didn’t let us down on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions from Goff’s exceptional performance which helped push the Rams to 4-0.
It Was Too Easy for Jared Goff
This Is Exactly How You’re Feeling if You Have Goff
System QB? Child, Please.
We’ve Got Sean McVay Chest Bumps
He Couldn’t Throw it Fast Enough
The Jeff Fisher Shade Will Never End
Goff Had Former Doubters Backtracking DURING the Game
This is Incredibly Valid
The Man is a Wizard
Goff has now thrown 11 touchdowns through four games and has only posted a completion percentage below 75 percent once (Week 1). Arguably the most impressive aspect is that he’s airing the ball out as well. Over the past three games, Goff’s average yards per pass has been above 9.8 and was 14.09 against the Vikings.
