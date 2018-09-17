Antonio Brown Responds to Comments From Former Steelers Staffer

Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown has no time for shade, and he made that very clear Monday. For whatever reason, a former member of the Steelers’ public relations team opted to call the receiver out on social media during Week 2 of the NFL season.

The argument the ex-staffer opted to make isn’t one likely to be popular with the bulk of fans, as he stated Brown wouldn’t be as good if playing for any other NFL team.

AB needs to thank his lucky stars, because he was drafted by a team that had Ben. And Ben got AB paid. You know darn well he wouldn’t put up those numbers for other teams. — Ryan Scarpino (@RyanScarpino) September 16, 2018

Brown responded with a five-word answer that likely struck fear into the hearts of Steelers fans.

Trade me let’s find out https://t.co/4OeepI78zy — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 17, 2018

It’s safe to assume Brown doesn’t actually want to be traded but instead was just trying to make a point. While we have no idea whether or not this would prove true, the former team staffer’s comments carry very little weight.

Antonio Brown’s Success

Brown is a six-time Pro Bowler and has been named First-Team All-Pro four times in his career. Over 117 games with the Steelers, he’s racked up 751 receptions for 10,070 yards and 60 touchdowns. The numbers alone don’t do justice what Brown brings to the team, as his presence alone makes the lives of the rest of Pittsburgh’s offense a whole lot easier.

Fortunately for Steelers fans, there’s virtually no chance one of the best wide receivers in the NFL gets traded. But with the Le’Veon Bell holdout still looming over the team, it’s understandable for a tweet stating “trade me” from Pittsburgh’s star to leave people a bit on edge.

Currently, Brown is under contract through the 2021 season after signing a four-year, $68 million deal previously, per Spotrac. The Steelers receiver has caught 18 passes through two games and remains one of the most electrifying players in the NFL.

Even if a former member of Pittsburgh’s public relations team doesn’t believe that to be the case.

