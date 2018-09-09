LOOK: Le’Veon Bell Tweets Immediately After Steelers Tie Browns

Timing is everything, a sentiment which proved true after the Pittsburgh Steelers tied the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. Immediately after the game, Le’Veon Bell, who’s currently holding out from the Steelers, posted one emoji on Twitter.

It goes without saying that this wasn’t just a random tweet from the Steelers running back. Bell was expected to be back with the team in Week 1 after holding out through the offseason, but he is still yet to sign his franchise tender.

Bell’s decision to no-show during practices ahead of the opener against the Browns didn’t exactly sit well with a few teammates. While the Steelers didn’t win this game, they did get a solid performance from Bell’s replacement, James Conner.

The second-year running back totaled 135 rushing yards on 31 attempts (4.4 yards per carry) while catching five passes for 57 yards. There’s no question the Steelers miss a talented player like Bell, but it’s not as if his replacement fell flat in this game.

Tack on the fact that there were 20-30 MPH winds and it rained essentially the entire time, and the Steelers leaving with a tie against a much-improved Browns team isn’t the end of the world. It remains to be seen, though, if Bell will return this week, as his absence from Week 1 resulted in a lost game check of more than $800,000.

