Tiger Woods Tour Championship: Can He Still Win FedEx Cup?

Tiger Woods headed into the Tour Championship needing a bit of help to stay in contention to win the FedEx Cup, and he is getting just that. Here’s what Woods needed to happen heading into East Lake for him to win the FedEx Cup, per Golf Channel.

[Tiger Woods needs to ] win the Tour Championship and …DeChambeau finishes T-15 or worse. Rose finishes in three-way tie for 5th or worse. Finau finishes T-3 or worse. D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse. Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse. Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

As we approach the weekend, Woods has gotten a lot of that to happen. Woods’ biggest threat to winning the FedEx Cup is Justin Rose, who still sits in first in the FedEx Cup standings by a wide margin. Woods would need to keep up his play, and have Rose fall back this weekend.

For the most part in 2018, Woods has tended to get off to a slow start and make up ground during the weekend. However, Woods started out red-hot at East Lake and has not looked back through two days. Woods followed up a stellar 65 in Round 1 by shooting a 68 on Round 2. Woods is currently tied with Rose for the lead at the Tour Championship, but Rose has the overall lead in the FedEx Cup standings based on the latest projections.



Tiger Woods Is No. 2 in the Latest FedEx Cup Standings Projections

Rose started the week No. 2 in the FedEx standings, while Woods was all the way down at No. 20. Woods has taken advantage of the fast greens at East Lake to make up a lot of ground. Woods reflected on how he feels on the course after the first day of the tournament.

“To be able to play golf again and to earn my way back to this level is something that I was hoping I would do at the beginning of the year, but I didn’t know. And I’ve done it,” Woods told the Chicago Tribune. “It would enhance the year…I hit so many quality shots all day, whether it was tee to green or it was putts. I didn’t really mishit a single shot today. The only shot I can honestly say that I necked pretty bad was the tee shot at 17. Hit a 3-wood there, and with an iron, I probably would have shanked it. But ended up in the fairway and made par.”

Woods is No. 2 in the PGA Tour’s live projections. Rose still has quite a lead based on the current Tour Championship leaderboard. Woods is about 1,581 points back from Rose atop the FedEx projections, even with his showing at East Lake. Woods needs Rose to have very poor showings this weekend for him to have a chance at winning the FedEx Cup.

Regardless of what still needs to happen, Woods sniffing around the top of both the FedEx Cup and Tour Championship leaderboards makes for a great grand finale weekend for the PGA Tour.

