Steph Curry Asks Tiger Woods For Breakfast Tips After Tour Championship

Like most golf fans, Steph Curry has been amazed at Tiger Woods’ performance at the Tour Championship. After Woods’ red-hot start to Round 3, Curry took to Twitter to see if he could get some breakfast tips from the golfer.

“@TigerWoods I want whatever you had for breakfast this morning! This is insane,” Curry tweeted.

Curry is an avid golfer, and just finished playing in the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae back in August. Curry finished the first round at 4-over, which was better than eight golfers that do it for a living. Curry ended up missing the cut at the tournament, but it was an impressive performance for someone with a full-time basketball job. Members of the PGA Tour took notice.

“Gutsy day from @StephenCurry30, proved A LOT of people wrong. Dude has game! And I’m sneaky glad he bogied 18 so I didn’t tie him today 😂😂,” Justin Thomas tweeted.

As for Woods, he leads the Tour Championship in Atlanta at 12-under, three strokes ahead of Justin Rose. Woods sits in second in the latest FedEx Cup projections thanks to his recent surge at East Lake. Curry has admitted in the past that Woods helped turn him into a golf fan.

“He was a ground-breaker obviously,” Curry explained to CBS Sports. “For me when I was watching him, he made me want to watch every single shot of every single tournament he played.”

According to the PGA Tour, Woods has won 95 percent of tournaments when he has the lead heading into the final round. Woods birdied six of the first seven holes at the Tour Championship on Saturday.

Curry uses golf as a way to relax away from basketball. The Warriors sharpshooter spoke about his love for the game before an event at Lake Tahoe.

“Playing golf, playing with other athletes and people in other industries who love the game as much as I do, in beautiful Tahoe and the whole venue and the atmosphere is crazy,” Curry told USA Today. “As much as a golf junkie as I am … it’s like the closest I’ll ever get to playing quote-unquote professional golf. (You’re) in front of a huge gallery and competing, testing my nerves a little bit, but also having fun. All that is kind of a part of it.”