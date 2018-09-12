LOOK: Jimmy Butler Responds to NBA 2K19 Trolls in Perfect Fashion

It’s not often that random social media trolls are able to get under the skin of professional athletes or celebrities. As hard as random people will try, most of the targets of the absurd trash talk are able to just brush the comments aside. And then there’s Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler, who recently opted to take a different approach.

As CBC Athletes on Instagram revealed, one fan called out the Timberwolves guard for his rating in the popular video game NBA 2K19. The player apparently believes that Butler, who received a 90 overall, isn’t deserving of that rating since “all he’s been doing” this offseason is going on wine tours.

Butler decided to agree with the troll … then agree with another Instagram user chimed in to try to shoot their shot.

As you can see, Butler decided to just roll with the punches and flip the script by simply agreeing he’s overrated. It apparently worked because the conversation quickly turned away from his 2K19 rating and moved to why Butler was taking time to respond.

It’s hard not to love the gamers who throw out their shade like this and never pull punches. But when going at Butler, this can be taken as a warning to be prepared for more than just a first-round knockout.

Jimmy Butler’s Interesting Offseason

While Butler may have spent the offseason in Europe drinking wine (no idea if that’s actually true), the situation surrounding his future got very interesting less than a month ago.

As Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report revealed, the 28-year-old guard is “open” to the idea of teaming up with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Although the situation would take some work to happen during the 2018-19 season, there are plenty of ways for Butler to land in Los Angeles in the near future.

It also seems there’s a very real chance he could leave Minnesota after this season, as he rejected the team’s four-year, $110 million max contract extension offer.

In his lone season with the Timberwolves, Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists over 59 regular season games. He spent the six seasons prior with the Chicago Bulls, and his best year coming in 2016-17 when the former first-round pick averaged 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.

