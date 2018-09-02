Miami’s Turnover Chain Is Back & Better Than Ever in 2018

For those wondering, the Miami Hurricanes’ Turnover Chain is back for the 2018 season, but it is not the same chain as last year. Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz detailed the changes in an interview with WVUM’s Josh White prior to the start of the 2018 season.

“What I am really hoping is that it comes out multiple times on Sunday [against LSU] so everybody gets a good look at it,” Diaz told WVUM. “It will be a little different. It’s funny. We don’t talk about it. You would think it would be a bigger point of topic in our meeting room, but it’s not. The players know it’s coming out. We’re more worried about what causes it to come out. Which is being disruptive, getting after the running game and getting after the quarterback. The things we believe that causes turnovers.”

Miami is hoping for a big unveiling during the LSU game, but Bleacher Report’s Master released this photo of what is believed to be the new Turnover Chain.

New turnover chain for Miami? 👀 pic.twitter.com/JyEEFKwhXx — Master (@MasterTes) August 31, 2018

If this is the new chain, it features an old-school Miami logo with Sebastian the Ibis. For comparison’s sake, here is a look at the original Turnover Chain with the traditional “U” logo.

LOOK: Internet may have leaked the Miami Hurricanes new ‘turnover chain’ https://t.co/trkttBXp3U pic.twitter.com/ylyuJ2DF1o — SportsRadio 740 (@SportsRadio_740) August 31, 2018

The Original Turnover Chain Was 36 Inches Long & Weighed 5.5 Pounds

According to ESPN, the original Turnover Chain was 36 inches long and weighed 5.5 pounds. The chain was made of 10-karat gold with 900 orange and green sapphire stones, per Sports Illustrated. It was created by South Florida jeweler Anthony John “AJ” Machado.

“In Miami, what are we famous for? We’re famous for the Cuban chains,” Machado told the Sun Sentinel. “But we need to add a little something to it. So we did a big U charm — orange stones, green stones in there to flash it out.”

If imitation is indeed the highest form of flattery, there is a lot of praise heading towards South Beach. Teams all over the country are coming up with their own version of the Turnover Chain. Boise State now has a Turnover Throne.

You know how Miami has a turnover chain? Well, Boise State has a TURNOVER THRONE! 👀 (📸: @KTVBSportsGuy) pic.twitter.com/QCnRaEJTrO — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 1, 2018

Tulane introduced a Turnover Chain with a Mardi Gras flair to it inspired by their New Orleans location.

TURNOVER CHAIN BACK pic.twitter.com/yETq8azEUl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 31, 2018

Memphis now has a robe they give to players who force turnovers.

WOOOOOOOO! Memphis sees your turnover chain and raises you a Ric Flair robe! (via @cre8dbycarrie) pic.twitter.com/vqwqoosI0t — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 2, 2018

All that to say, college football props that encourage players to perform at their highest level are not going anywhere anytime soon. Miami’s Turnover Chain continues to be the gold standard (literally), which is why they had to come out with a new edition for 2018.