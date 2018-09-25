Twitter Reacts to Vance McDonald’s Stiff Arm on Monday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers’ tight end Vance McDonald gave his team’s offense new life on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a disappointing first couple of drives on primetime television, the Steelers looked like they were going to struggle once again for the third week in a row. But Vance McDonald brought an entirely new energy on perhaps, his biggest play of the season.
McDonald caught a wide-open pass from his quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and had only one opponent from the defense to beat. Well, McDonald did keep it gritty and threw a massive stiff arm on the defender. He then had a wide-open field and finished off the 75-yard touchdown. In typical social media fashion, Twitter lit up with reactions to one of the biggest plays this week.
McDonald Went in Beast Mode:
Twitter Reacts:
While this is not a fact, it is quite surprising that this stiff arm is at least legal in the NFL.
Chris Conte is okay. No injuries were suffered on this play.
If McDonald did in fact, disrespect Conte’s family on live television, it wasn’t intentional.
This is a hilariously perfect comparison to the actual play.
Again, Vance McDonald did not mean to insult or disrespect anybody. He just wanted to score a touchdown for his team.
