Twitter Reacts to Vance McDonald’s Stiff Arm on Monday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers’ tight end Vance McDonald gave his team’s offense new life on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a disappointing first couple of drives on primetime television, the Steelers looked like they were going to struggle once again for the third week in a row. But Vance McDonald brought an entirely new energy on perhaps, his biggest play of the season.

McDonald caught a wide-open pass from his quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and had only one opponent from the defense to beat. Well, McDonald did keep it gritty and threw a massive stiff arm on the defender. He then had a wide-open field and finished off the 75-yard touchdown. In typical social media fashion, Twitter lit up with reactions to one of the biggest plays this week.

McDonald Went in Beast Mode:

That stiff arm from Vance McDonald pic.twitter.com/QslKZJMQtT — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) September 25, 2018

Twitter Reacts:

What Vance McDonald just did to Chris Conte is illegal in 45 states. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2018

Vance McDonald just killed a guy. — Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) September 25, 2018

vance mcdonald jus disrespected that man’s family on live television — ego (@EvgeniMaIkinEgo) September 25, 2018

I feel personally insulted by that Vance McDonald touchdown. — Drea Blackwell (@KSBWDrea) September 25, 2018

