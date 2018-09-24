WATCH: Miami Dolphins’ William Hayes Tears his ACL Trying to Avoid a Penalty

One of the NFL’s most controversial calls has become more questionable this past weekend. As the NFL has been attempting to make the game safer, it has seemed to cause a lot of bad scenarios, rather than good. We all saw it last week. Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was flagged for what used to be ruled as nothing more than a sack. Since it came in such a critical situation during the game, it has been the talk of the league ever since. That was until now, though.

It’s tough for NFL players to avoid penalties nowadays. Especially if they are tackling the quarterback’s, who usually are a bit more protected by the officials, more often than not. And with the new rule that requires players to avoid landing all of their body weight on a quarterback, guys are becoming too overly cautious about how they fall, which can lead to suffering an injury. That’s precisely what happened to Miami Dolphins defensive lineman, William Hayes.

Hayes goes down:

Here's the injury that happened to William Hayes. He's out for the season because he tried to obey a ridiculous rule. pic.twitter.com/jomoaGI8MP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 24, 2018

As Hayes had an opening into the Oakland Raiders backfield to sack Derek Carr, he tried to do everything in his power to not fully land on the quarterback. All to avoid getting flagged. Unfortunately, Hayes’ plan to avoid a penalty backfired as he awkwardly planted his foot into the ground and suffered a knee injury. It has been confirmed on Monday afternoon by Dolphins head coach, Adam Gase that Hayes has suffered a torn ACL. His season is now over.