West Virginia vs Texas Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Faced with their first real road test so far this season, Will Grier and the No. 12 ranked West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) head south to take on the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) in what figures to be a good ole fashioned shootout on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

West Virginia took care of business last week when they handed Kansas State a dominant 35-6 butt-whooping in Morgantown. Grier, the redshirt senior, is making a strong case for the Heisman Trophy this season with a 74.7% completion percentage (third in FBS), 1,117 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

In 2014, Grier competed with Jeff Driskel at Florida. He redshirted that season, ultimately starting six games the following season for the Gators. After 2015, he transferred to West Virginia – he didn’t play in 2016 not only because of existing NCAA transfer rules, but also because he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance, which he admitted to being an over-the-counter supplement.

Mountaineers head coach Dana Holgorsen has had the pleasure of working with Grier the past few seasons, but Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury seems to admire the 23-year old just as much, going on to praise the on and off-field person.

“(Grier will) be one of the top guys taken this year (in the NFL Draft) and should be. He’s got a family, he’s married and he’s mature, kind of like an NFL player already. I was hoping he would’ve left last year, but he stuck around and is playing through the roof.”

Kingsbury knows quarterbacks; he coached Patrick Mahomes and was responsible for showcasing the arm talent that made Mahomes a top 10 selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. Now, his quarterback is true freshman Alan Bowman, who led the Red Raiders to an impressive 41-17 upset on the road last week against No. 17 ranked Oklahoma State.

Bowman this season is completing 72.1% of his passes for 1,557 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He is second in the nation in passing yards to Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (1,759), and second in pass completions with 129 (Gardner Minshew of Washington State has 154).