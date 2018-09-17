Monday Night RAW Match Results & Spoilers September 17th

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW airs tonight on the USA Network. The episode starts at 8 p.m. EST, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

The Undertaker and Triple H will continue to prepare for their last battle at the WWE Super Show-Down in Australia. The Undertaker returns to add fuel to the fire, and its possible that more than harsh words will be exchanged tonight.

Another major narrative heading into tonight is the return of Brock Lesnar. After being told he couldn’t have a Universal Title rematch at WWE Hell in a Cell, he nearly destroyed the PPV event singlehandedly. He kicked the Cell’s door off its hinges and annihilated Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, bringing their title match to a no-contest decision.

Expect plenty of frustration on the parts of Reigns and Strowman tonight. They’re definitely going to be targeting Lesnar, who’s expected to return to RAW to demand another title match. The big question, of course, will be whether acting General Manager Baron Corbin will have the strength to turn him down.

While neither Reigns nor Strowman won their Hell In a Cell title match, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre managed to hold onto the Raw Tag Team Titles against Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins. The tensions between the two camps will continue into tonight’s episode, as we see whether anyone has the guts to challenge Ziggler & McIntyre to another match.

Then, of course, there’s Ronda Rousey. The RAW Women’s Champion held onto her title after decimating Alexa Bliss, despite Bliss’ attempt to attack Rousey’s injured ribs. Rousey will surely have lots of smack to talk and lots of goading to do on tonight’s episode, but its likely that WWE and Bliss have more to add to their rivalry. Will Bliss concoct another plan to steal back the Women’s Champion title, or will a new challenger emerge?

Find out tonight at 8 p.m. EST.