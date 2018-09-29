Yankees v Red Sox, Fan Beans Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton took one out over the monster to extend the Yankees lead, but then a fan threw the ball back and hit Stanton rounding 2nd. pic.twitter.com/8I9MuYaa7R — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 29, 2018

A typical Boston congratulations. A Red Sox fan hit the Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton with a ball as the slugger rounded the bases following his home run at Fenway. The ball had been hit by Stanton over the Green Monster. The replay of the throw shows the black t-shirt clad fan performing the action without looking. Stanton wasn’t hurt by the hit, he turned to the crowd and gave a nod, as well as a tip of the cap after he was struck.

CBS Boston reports that that the fan was escorted out of the stadium by security. Yankees third base coach could be seen telling the umpires where he saw the ball come from. Stanton had the last laugh as the Yankees took the win, 8-5. The season series between the historical rivals stands a 9-9 going into the final game of the season at Fenway.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side