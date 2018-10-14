Adrian Peterson Fantasy: Multiple Injuries Won’t Hold Him Back

Don’t ever tell veteran running back Adrian Peterson that he can’t play anymore. The Washington Redskins back became a surprising contributor to not only the Redskins but fantasy teams all around. At first, he was just a quick pickup in most leagues as nobody knew what to expect. But now, he’s actually a decent contributor who’s leading the Redskins backfield and finding the end zone on a weekly basis.

Last week though, Peterson’s age showed a little bit as he suffered not one, but about three injuries that kept him questionable for the week. Early in the first half of last Monday night’s game, Peterson left the game with a shoulder injury, which killed his fantasy value for the week. He had multiple tests on it throughout the week, and the results were mostly good news.

The Redskins were in running back trouble as Peterson and he sidekick for the season, Chris Thompson was labeled as questionable. Fantasy owners all turned their attention to Redskins third-stringer, Kapri Bibbs out of desperation. Worry no more though, as it looks like Peterson is going to play during week six.

Peterson Is Good to Go

#Redskins RB Adrian Peterson (ankle, shoulder, knee) is expected to play today, but WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) and RB Chris Thompson (rib, knee) are expected to be out, sources say. WR Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee) is a game-time decision. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 14, 2018

With Peterson dealing with multiple injuries, it still might not be a bad idea to look elsewhere for a safer play. Even with Chris Thompson out for Sunday afternoon, Peterson’s workload could be an unknown. There’s a good chance that the Redskins could tread lightly with the 33-year-old back in an attempt to keep him healthy throughout the season.

Also, the Carolina Panthers run defense has been pretty stingy to opposing backfield this season. They have only allowed 380 yards, giving up an average of 95-yards-per-game, which ranks fourth in the league.

So unless Peterson is receiving a good amount of red zone carries for the Redskins, he might have a tough time racking up fantasy points this week. It’s probably best to avoid Peterson this week. Bibbs won’t be needed for season-long teams either, but he could be a solid DFS play as he will fill the void of Chris Thompson. But expect Peterson to still get the bulk of the work out of the backfield this week.