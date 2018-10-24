Andrew Benintendi’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

With the Boston Red Sox facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, some people are wondering about Andrew Benintendi’s family. Benintendi, an outfielder for the Red Sox, comes from a tight-knit family that has cheered on his success from childhood onward to the Major Leagues.

Many people are wondering whether Benintendi is married and whether he has a wife. Unlike some other players’ significant others, Andrew Benintendi’s girlfriend has remained something of a mystery.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Benintendi Posted That He Was Taken on Instagram

Andrew Benintendi has posted some photos that show his girlfriend on Instagram. In March 2018, he wrote, “Happy 23rd Babe!! #JordanYear #taken 🎉🎉”

That Instagram post caused Barstool Sports to opine that hearts were shattering across New England at the news that Benintendi was taken.

However, Andrew Benintendi has been very secretive about his love life, and he did not even share his girlfriend’s name.

2. Benintendi’s Family Is From Ohio

Andrew Benintendi’s family lives in Ohio. “Benintendi’s family made the four-hour drive to Detroit from his hometown, Madeira, Ohio, a small suburb of Cincinnati, in the southwest corner of the state,” MassLive reported in 2017.

The site reported that Benintendi’s parents are named Jill and Chris and he has a younger sister named Lilly.

Congrats to my mom on her High School HOF induction tonight! She is the real athlete of the family! 🐐🐐 — Andrew Benintendi (@asben16) January 20, 2017

Benintendi’s mom was also an athlete, he’s indicated on Twitter.

In 2017, Benintendi posted on Instagram that he had a “little sister” who had just turned 13.

3. Benintendi’s Family Often Checks in On Him

Been getting a lot of requests to tweet this out, so here y'all go. #playersweekend pic.twitter.com/H9GpwAweyo — Andrew Benintendi (@asben16) August 25, 2017

Andrew Benintendi spoke about his close family ties to The Press Herald. “After every game, I get texts from my uncles, and my parents,” he said to the newspaper. “…they’re always encouraging me. It’s nice to have that.”

He is especially close to his father, an attorney, the newspaper reported. “They talk almost every day,” said Benintendi’s mom, Jill Benintendi, to the Press Herald. “Andrew and I are very close, but those two…What Chris and Andrew have is really, really special.”

4. Chris Benintendi Helped His Son Practice Baseball, Calling Himself the ‘Big Texan’

MLB.com recounts how Chris Benintendi helped his son practice baseball when Andrew was growing up.

“We’d always go out back when I was a kid and throw tennis balls,” said Andrew Benintendi to MLB. “He’ll tell you that he was throwing them pretty hard. He would call himself, ‘The Big Texan.’ I don’t know why, but it kind of stuck and he’s been kind of my hitting coach, I guess, growing up. I never really had an instructor or anything.”

Benintendi’s dad, who coached his baseball teams for part of his childhood, told MLB: “Brings back good memories. After Andrew would get some good swings in, I would summon ‘The Big Texan’ to come in and heat things up. The first pitch would invariably go behind Andrew’s back. In thinking back, the name was likely a reference to the big fireballer from Texas, Nolan Ryan.”

5. Benintendi’s Grandparents Were Italian Immigrants

Andrew Benintendi’s roots are in Italy. Specifically, he has a set of grandparents who came to the United States from Sicily.

“His parents are Chris, an attorney and Jill, a homemaker. His paternal grandparents Robert, an OB-GYN and Sally emigrated to the United States from Sicily,” reports Heightline.com.