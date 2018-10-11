Ben Simmons Is Upset That LeBron Left the Eastern Conference

It’s been a few months since LeBron James packed up and joined the Los Angeles Lakers. At first, it seemed unreal, but now that the Lakers are a few games into the preseason, the NBA is finally getting adjusted to LeBron’s presence in L.A. And with the Eastern Conference no longer LeBron’s for the taking, it leaves the East title wide open to a few other teams.

You would think that guys would be happy that LeBron is gone. After all, he’s dominated the Eastern Conference for the majority of his career. But lately, it sounds like a few players are disappointed in his decision to leave. Well, at least that’s what they say in interviews.

Recently, Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons touched on the topic. Simmons, who is actually a friend of LeBron’s sounded quite upset that the 33-year-old veteran was finally heading out to the West. While talking to Omnisport, Simmons was very blunt about his feelings towards the move.

“It sucks that I’m not going to be able to play him as many times,” “At the same time, I’ll be able to go to LA and play at Staples [Center] against LeBron, which would be fantastic. “Obviously he’ll be able to come to Philly. I know that’s going to be a huge game. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

It’s Not What You Think

You would think Simmons’ reason for being upset had something to with LeBron not coming to the Sixers. Ever since the middle of last season, LeBron was rumored to be checking out school’s in Philadelphia for his son. The NBA world assumed that Simmons, LeBron, and Joel Embiid’s off-court friendship would play a major part in James’ decision during free agency.

Apparently, we eventually found out that LeBron James has had his heart set on the Lakers for a while. And while many fans assumed that the Sixers, specifically Ben Simmons would be upset, he continues to downplay that notion. Instead, Simmons claims that he’s upset he won’t get to compete with LeBron as often as he did last season.