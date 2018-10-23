10 Best Cheap Golf Balls: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Nobody ever said golf wasn’t a pricey game to play. In fact, it’s quite expensive. But there are bargains to be had, including when it comes to the best cheap golf balls. While there are plenty out there that cost $40-$50, you can certainly find some high-quality new ones that cost under $20. And we’ve come up with a handful of them below to help you make a decision when buying.

It makes some sense to get inexpensive golf balls, especially if you’re new to the game. Losing pricey golf balls in the water or woods isn’t fun. When they come at a bargain price, it’s a little bit easier on your wallet when you need to replace them. All of the balls listed below are from highly-respected companies in the golf business, including Callaway, TaylorMade, and Wilson, to name a few.

