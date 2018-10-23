10 Best Cheap Golf Balls: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Nobody ever said golf wasn’t a pricey game to play. In fact, it’s quite expensive. But there are bargains to be had, including when it comes to the best cheap golf balls. While there are plenty out there that cost $40-$50, you can certainly find some high-quality new ones that cost under $20. And we’ve come up with a handful of them below to help you make a decision when buying.
It makes some sense to get inexpensive golf balls, especially if you’re new to the game. Losing pricey golf balls in the water or woods isn’t fun. When they come at a bargain price, it’s a little bit easier on your wallet when you need to replace them. All of the balls listed below are from highly-respected companies in the golf business, including Callaway, TaylorMade, and Wilson, to name a few.
If you’re looking for some of the highest-rated balls available, read our post on the best golf balls for distance and accuracy here. And if you’re all set on balls, check out our post on the best unbreakable golf tees and the post on the top cheap golf tees in bulk.
-
Wilson Smart Core Golf Ball — Pack of 24Price: $15.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The Smart Core technology adapts to your swing speed for great feel and added distance
- Produces less spin off the tee for better control
- Produces more spin around the green
- Probably not suited for better players
- Some users didn't like the "ping" sound off the tee
- Probably won't get the distance compared to more expensive balls
The first ball on the list comes from Wilson and features their patented Soft Core technology. The golf ball is designed to adapt to your swing speed. This will help you get greater distance on all your shots. The technology also more spin on short shots for better control and less spin on your longer shots for straighter drives.
The durable golf balls have an ionomer cover and built to be long-lasting on all course types and through all conditions. And as a bonus, you actually receive two dozen golf balls for just under $16.
-
Wilson Golf Tour Velocity Golf BallsPrice: $14.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hard Ionomer cover helps supply maximum distance off the tee
- Low-mid compression core for excellent feel
- 2-piece construction and WS400 dimple pattern helps get extra launch
- Some users felt they scuffed too easily
- You might not get the best spin on shorter irons and wedges
- Probably best suited for the beginner
Wilson’s second entry to the list is from their Tour Velocity Series, the Tour Distance model. I mean, who doesn’t want a little extra yardage on each shot?
The ball features two-piece construction, including a durable Ionomer cover with a boosted dimple pattern, which promotes ball flight and distance. The low-compression, 70 core construction maximizes feel and control on every stroke.
The Series of golf balls is also available in Tour Velocity Women, Tour Velocity Tour Feel, and Tour Velocity Tour Accuracy.
-
Srixon Men’s Soft Feel Golf BallPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The Energetic Gradient Growth Core helps with launch and ball speed
- The 344 dimple pattern reduces drag for more distance
- The alignment aid on the ball helps with pre-shot set up for better accuracy
- If you have a very slow swing speed, this isn't the ball for you
- Might not get the desired spin around the green
- Might be too soft for more experienced players
Srixon’s Soft Feel Golf Ball features the company’s “Energetic Gradient Growth Core,” which is designed to give you that softer feel while not compromising launch, ball speed, and distance. Srixon says the ball is suitable for all players, but ideal for those with slower swing speeds.
The two-piece construction has a hard Ionomer cover with 344 speed dimples for excellent lift and control. These golf balls also have an easy alignment target with the words “Soft Feel” and arrows. This feature can be quite helpful for new players researching the best cheap golf balls.
-
Callaway 2017 Warbird Golf BallPrice: $16.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- HEX Aerodynamics cuts down drag leading to better flight and distance
- 2-piece with Ionomer cover promotes better feel and control
- High-energy core works with all swing speeds for added distance
- Some users felt the ball felt "fat" coming off the club
- Probably best suited for the beginner or intermediate player
- These balls are from 2017
Callaway isn’t exactly known for having inexpensive equipment, but you can definitely find bargains from the company, including the 2017 Warbird Golf Balls. These value golf balls come in a pack of a dozen and feature some of Callaway’s most innovative technology.
The HEX Aerodynamics will help you get excellent launch, speed, and distance. You’ll also get extra yardage thanks to the large high-energy core. The ball is a two-piece construction and has an ionomer cover which lends to a soft feel and control on every shot.
If you’d like to see inexpensive another option from Callaway, check out the HX Diablo Tour Golf Balls here.
-
TaylorMade 2017 Burner Golf BallsPrice: $14.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 342 dimple design helps get launch and better control
- Soft, yet durable, cover has a great feel on putts
- Designed to provide maximum distance
- Discontinued model, so supplies might be limited
- 60 compression ball probably isn't best suited for better players
- Some felt they didn't get the desired distance off the tee
The TaylorMade Burner Golf Balls are designed to improve you play all over the course, from the tee box to the fairway to the green. And at under $15, they’re quite a bargain.
Each ball has a 342 dimple design which will promote extra distance by helping reduce spin on tee shots. The Burners are also highlighted by a soft, yet durable cover for great feel and control.
Interested in another affordable TaylorMade model? Learn more about the RBZ Soft Golf Balls here. TaylorMade is well known for making some of the best cheap golf balls on the market today.
-
Callaway Strata 2018 Voodoo Golf BallsPrice: $13.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Users liked the distance they get off the tee
- Each ball has a Strata stamp on it as an alignment aid
- The balls are USGA compliant so they can be used in tournament play
- Some users didn't like the lack of spin near the greens
- Probably not the best ball for better players
- Some users felt the logo scuffed easily
The Callaway Strata Voodoo Golf Balls are new for 2018 and will cost you less than $15 for a dozen. When you can find something at that price with the Callaway name on it, you’re getting an excellent deal. USGA compliant, they are designed to add distance to every shot thanks to its soft core.
Each Voodoo has a pretty unique, durable, and stylish cover, too. Each ball is stamped with the Strata logo, which acts as an alignment aide for tee shots and putts. They are also stamped with their cross-bones logo and are numbered 1, 2, 3, or 4.
-
TaylorMade 2018 Noodle Neon Matte Color Golf BallsPros:
Cons:
- Low-compression speed core helps with distance and a soft feel
- Thanks to the UV resistant neon matte finish, these balls are highly visible
- Soft, yet durable, cover is designed to be long-lasting
- While only $20, still the most expensive ball on this list
- Neon colors aren't for everyone
- Some users felt the look was better than the performance
Bring a little flair to your game with the TaylorMade 2018 Noodle Neon Matte Color Golf Balls, which come in a dozen pack. Available in Matte Lime Green (pictured) and Matte Red, the cover paint is UV resistant and will not fade.
The construction of the ball is quite durable and will help with adding distance, accuracy, and spin around the greens. Thanks to the soft and thin iothane cover, you’ll get extra ball speed on all shots, which will lend to that extra yardage. And if you have problem with accuracy, the TaylorMade’s patented dimple design helps keep those shots straight.
Buy the TaylorMade 2018 Noodle Neon Matte Color Golf Balls here.
-
Nitro Maximum Distance Golf BallPrice: $8.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Titanium core maximizes the energy transfer from club head to ball on contact
- Aerodynamic dimple design reduces drag for higher, longer shots
- 2-piece tournament construction
- They probably aren't the most durable ball on the market
- Not for the advanced player
- Bright colors aren't for everyone
Improve your all-around shot with the Nitro Maximum Distance Golf Ball. And do so without putting a dent in your wallet. There are a variety of colors to choose from, including Orange (pictured), White, Yellow, and Pink. The first three cost $8.99 each per dozen, while Pink is $13.45, so you’re getting a bargain whichever color you choose.
Each ball has 2-piece construction, which includes a titanium core and a durable cover with an aerodynamic and symmetrical dimple design. These qualities will help you get maximum ball speed on contact with increased lift and longer, straighter shots. Check out another option from Nitro here, the Nitro White Out Golf Balls.
-
Wilson Chaos Golf Balls (24-Balls)Pros:
Cons:
- The low compression core designed to help get better spin on shorter irons
- Wilson Staff 400 dimple pattern helps with launch, control, and distance
- The high velocity Ionomer blend cover is durable and lends great feel on all shots
- Bright colors not for everyone
- Only $20, but still more expensive than most on this list
- Probably not designed for better players
Many of us have chaotic games on the course. The Wilson Chaos Golf Balls are designed to help you decrease that and improve your all golf shots. Whether it’s distance, spin, accuracy, or on the greens, the Chaos balls will get results. And you’ll get 24 balls for under $20. There’s a choice of White or Multi-Colored, which includes six apiece Blue, Yellow, Orange, and Green. And Wilson is known for making some of the best cheap golf balls around.
Each golf ball has a solid design, featuring two-piece construction. It has a low compression core which lends a soft feel for more comfort on the greens. The ionomer blend cover is durable and coupled with the Wilson Staff 400 dimple pattern, you’ll get that much-needed launch and extra distance. All of the balls are also stamped with the Chaos logo as well as the Wilson logo, which also acts as an alignment aid for tee shots and putts.
-
Titleist DT TruSoft Prior Generation Golf BallsPrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lowest compression Titleist core is great for spin around the greens
- Unique dimple design helps with launch and consistent flight
- The soft pure ionomer cover gives off a great feel on all shots
- These are a prior generation ball
- Most expensive ball on this list
- Some users feel you don't get maximum distance
It’s not often you can find a dozen golf balls from Titleist for under $20. They have arguably the most popular golf ball used by PGA Tour players with the Pro V1s, which cost nearly $50. And despite these DT TruSoft Golf Balls being the prior generation, they’re still high quality and offer great value as some of the best cheap golf balls.
The unique dimple pattern lends to greater launch, distance, and control off the tee. The durable ionomer cover has a soft feel and will be much more forgiving on your short game shots and on the greens. And the low compression core is the softest one Titleist makes and that’ll help cut down on spin on drives and longer irons.
Buy the Titleist DT TruSoft Prior Generation Golf Balls here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.