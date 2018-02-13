Top 10 Best Unbreakable Golf Tees: Plastic, Brush & Resin

If you’re a golfer you know how flimsy golf tees can be. Especially the traditional wooden tee. I’ve seen folks break a tee on every hole. Tees aren’t all that expensive, but when you constantly need to buy them, it can take a toll on your wallet. If that’s you, maybe it’s time to invest in some unbreakable golf tees.

Well let’s be clear; no golf tee is completely unbreakable. Eventually they will break. But nearly all of the tees on the list are made of strong plastic, making them extremely durable. In fact, if you’re lucky, you can get one tee to last you multiple rounds. And they come at low prices, usually less than $10. Now you don’t get 100 tees in a pack, but in the tees made of plastic and resin are certainly a good investment.

Not only do they last a long time, but many newer tees are beneficial to your game. Many of the tees listed below feature technology to limit friction on contact so you’ll get a more consistent drive with extra length and accuracy. Things we could all use on the course.

But keep reading below to see some of the most popular “unbreakable” golf tees on the market today.

Note: the following list is in no particular order.

1. Pride Professional Tee System Evolution Plastic Golf Tees

(Pride Professional Tee System/Amazon)

The first set of plastic tees come from Pride Professional. Available in packs of 40, you can get 40 3 1/4 inch and 10 1 1/2 inch tees ($10.48) or a set of 40 2 3/4 inch and 10 1 1/2 ($12.27). The longer tees will you help get maximum launch and distance on your drives, while the shorter tees are great for irons and hybrids to get extra lift for a more consistent shot.

Made of extremely durable plastic, you don’t have to worry much about breaking these tees as they should last many rounds. The color bar helps indicate tee length and low-resistance tips will ensure less friction on contact for a smooth release. Pride Professional Tee System says they’re the No. 1 tee on the PGA Tour.

Price: From $10.48

2. Callaway Eterni-Tees — 5 Count, 3 1/4-Inch

No golf equipment list would be complete without something from Callaway. And their Eterni-Tees are just like most the golf titan’s products — innovative and effective. Not only do they serve as a durable tee, but they serve other functions on the course as well, namely to clean club head grooves and to use as a divot tool.

But let’s go over the specs of the tee for golf ball hitting purposes. Each tee is designed to last (an eternity, perhaps?) thanks to durable material construction and a unique design. Callaway’s “Cross-Cut” technology top reduces friction and spin on contact so you can expect longer drives, better accuracy, and more consistency off the tee overall. The Eterni-Tees come in packs of 5 and are available in 4 colors — Lime Green, Orange (pictured above), Pink, and White.

Price: $9.62

3. Martini Golf 3 1/4 Inch Plastic Tees 5-Pack

Get better distance and accuracy on every shot with the Martini Golf plastic tees. A cool feature is the extra large cup, which will hold the ball more securely and allow you to tilt the tee toward the hole without worrying about the ball falling off. That will allow you to make cleaner contact with less friction leading to more consistency off the tee.

As for durability, each tee is made of nearly unbreakable polymer resin blend and you’ll get multiple rounds from using just one. They come in packs of 5 and measure 3 1/4 inches, an ideal size to help maximize your drives. Available in 11 bright and vibrant colors (Assorted is pictured above), the tees are legal to use in USGA (United States Golf Association) tournaments.

Price: From $7.37; price varies depending on color and availability

4. GuaranTees Golf Tees

The GuaranTees golf tees are made of professional-grade plastic, which are about 50 times stronger than the typical wooden tee. So this pack of 25 tees is a good bet to last you quite a while. They also conform to USGA rules if you participate in those tournaments.

Each tee measures a driver-friendly 3 1/4 inches long and the guarantees.co logo is strategically placed to help you get the proper tee height every time. They feature a 5-prong design which helps reduce friction upon contact. Those are two key ingredients in longer, straighter drives. Another plus is they come with a 100 percent money back guarantee.

Price: $14.99

5. Green Keepers 4 Yards More Golf Tees

According to Green Keepers, the 4 Yards More Tees are the “first and only tee proven to improve distance in both ‘Robotic’ and ‘Field’ tests.” The 6-prong tip is designed to reduce friction and spin upon contact for cleaner, longer, and straighter drives. Each tee measures 3 1/4 inches, which is an ideal height for today’s larger 460cc drivers.

The 4 Yards More Tees come in a pack of 4 and each will last over 100 drives. So they certainly are durable and at under $5 per pack, very affordable. These tees conform to both the USGA and R&A (Royal & Ancient) rules and have been used in multiple Champions Tour and LPGA victories. They also come with a 100 percent money back guarantee.

If you like a shorter tee, check out the 4 Yards More 2 3/4 Inch Tees here.

Price: $4.24 (58 percent off MSRP)

6. Simarki Plastic Golf Tees

The Simarki Plastic Golf Tees are very durable, made of a 2-piece impact-resistant polymer, which is 20 times stronger than a typical wooden tee. Each features a large 1/2 inch diameter head, which will help with placement and stability, and, in turn, more consistent drives — both in distance and control.

And if you take a look at the picture above, you’ll notice these are your average looking tee. Each tee head is bright neon color, so they’ll be tough lose sight of. While a little pricier than others on this list, you do get a pack of 30 tees, each measuring 2 9/10 inches long. Simarki also provides a lifetime warranty.

Price: $29.99

7. TourGear/Hireko FlexTee Golf Tees

The FlexTee Golf Tees from TourGear/Hireko do just that — flex upon contact, which makes them nearly unbreakable. They literally bend, unlike classic wooden tees. And this flex feature will lead to less friction on impact, thus leading to longer and straighter drives. Made of environmentally-friendly recycled materials, the FlexTees have a built-in stop point so you know exactly where to tee your ball up every time.

They come in 2 different color schemes (Florescent Red/Orange/Yellow and Florescent Green/Blue/Pink) and are color matched for size. For example, the pack pictured above includes two yellow at 2-1/4 inches, two orange at 2-1/2 inches, and four red at 3 inches. And if you ask FlexTee if you should buy them, their slogan is “the last golf tee you’ll ever buy.”

Price: $9.95 for Florescent Red/Orange/Yellow; $14.55 for Florescent Green/Blue/Pink

8. Callaway Par-Tee — Pack of 10

The Par-Tee Tees are Callaway’s second entry to make the list. And like the Eterni-Tees we talked about above, these are also multi-functional, acting as a divot repair tool and a club head groove cleaner. That’s because the bottom part of the tee is sharp and firm.

The tee itself is made of two parts — the bottom part is made of durable plastic, while the top cup is rubber. The rubber cup reduces resistance and friction upon contact with the ball. You’ll get less spin on the launch and, therefore, more yards on your drive. This particular product includes 10 3 1/4 inch tees, a perfect size when using your driver. The Par-Tees are designed to last a long time as one can last you numerous rounds.

Price: $5.99

9. Brush-T Multi-Pack of 4 Golf Tees

Instead of the traditional cup to place your golf ball in before teeing off, the Brush-T Tees have a set of bristles. The brush top reduces friction on contact resulting in longer, straighter drives.

This pack of 4 tees has a tee each for various clubs, including woods and your driver, so when teeing up you’ll get a consistent, proper height every time. When placing these tees in the groundEach is made of strong plastic and has a protective storage case to ensure long-lasting durability round after round. Another plus is that the Brush-T Tees conform to USGA rules.

Price: $11.78

10. ProActive Sports Consistent Tee 10-Pack

The ProActive Sports Consistent Tee is designed to help you get a correct height when teeing the ball up every time. That way, you’ll be able to perfect a steady, constant drive which leads to more distance and accuracy. The tee features a marker to indicate how far you should push it into the ground.

The tees, which come in packs of 10, are available in 4 different colors — White (pictured above), Black, Pink, and Orange — and conform to USGA tournament rules. They are made of very strong plastic so they’ll last longer than your average wooden tee.

Price: $6.99

