5 Best GPS Bike Computers: Which Is Right for You?

A combination of dependable performance, features and training tools for cyclists of all levels makes the Garmin Edge 520 the best GPS bike computer in terms of overall value, according to our list.

The Garmin Edge 520 remains a top choice among cycling enthusiasts, from beginners looking for a well-rounded bike GPS computer with all the bells and whistles, to serious athletes seeking to improve their performance. You can use it to track basics such as time, distance and total ascent for any ride. There’s also a grade indicator that lets you know how steep your current climb is. If you’re up for a challenge, you can push yourself with Strava Live segments during a ride.

An IPX7 rating means you can use this GPS bike computer when the weather is less than ideal. This Garmin Edge also pairs with ANT+ indoor trainers so that you won’t lose track of your fitness goals when foul weather or lack of time forces your training rides indoors. Connected features include live tracking, smart notifications, automatic uploads and more.

Many cyclists prefer the fact that this computer comes with buttons, rather than a touchscreen. Another bonus is that maps come pre-loaded with the computer, although you can’t create your own maps using the device. If you’re looking to boost your training even more, you can use the pre-loaded interval training sessions to get in some speed work. When used in conjunction with power and heart rate, you can use the Garmin Edge 520 to monitor your VO2 max and personalized recovery time.