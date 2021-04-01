11 Best Waterproof Smartwatches for Swimming

Don’t be afraid to get the Apple Watch SE wet, as it’s designed for swimming in the pool or ocean. As long as you don’t submerge the Apple Watch below a shallow depth or subject it to high-velocity water, you should be fine.

If you’re a dedicated swimmer, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to monitor your workouts and overall fitness. Apple Watch SE tracks your splits and sets in the pool. You can also use it to map out routes for open water swimming.

While Apple undoubtedly caters to swimmers with its Watch SE, this smartwatch is just as effective for land-based workouts. The Apple Watch SE also offers dozens of workouts right on the screen, including running, yoga, walking, cycling, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and dancing. You can even pair your SE with compatible gym equipment for indoor workouts.

Apple also provides three distinct rings to keep you motivated. Each ring represents a different category and closes once you’ve hit your daily goals. For example, the Move ring closes once you’ve burned your target active calories. Standing and moving for at least a minute during 12 different hours throughout the day is enough to close your Stand ring. The Exercise ring closes once you’ve completed at least 30 minutes of physical activity during the day.

As a savvy shopper or Apple fan, you might be wondering how the SE compares to the premium Apple Watch Series 6. While these Apple Watches share several similarities, there are some noteworthy differences. If you’re on a tight budget, the SE is definitely the way to go, as it’s loaded with features. However, Series 6 has a speedier chip. The Apple Watch Series 6 also exclusively monitors your blood oxygen levels and has an ECG app for sharing crucial health information with your doctor.

Battery life is undoubtedly important. This waterproof smartwatch lasts up to 18 hours, which is enough to get you through the day. However, it’s meager in comparison to the average battery life of most of the other waterproof smartwatches on our list.

Another close competitor is the Fitbit Versa 3, which also made our list of the best waterproof smartwatches for swimming. Apple Watch SE has a few advantages over the Versa 3, including available pool and open water swim modes. You can only track laps using the Versa 3. Additionally, Apple offers its waterproof swimming watch in 40 and 44mm sizes and in GPS and LTE modes.