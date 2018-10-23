9 Best Knee Sleeves for Squats: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

If you’re a powerlifter, you know how important it is to have proper support, especially on exercises like squats. Investing in a pair of quality knee sleeves and wraps can be beneficial in a number of ways.

The best knee sleeves and wraps serve the same purpose, but work in slightly different ways. Compression sleeves simply slide up your leg to form a tight, stable fit around the knee and nearby muscles and joints. Wraps do just what the name suggests; you wrap them around your knee to get your custom fit. Using sleeves and wraps have plenty of advantages. In addition to providing support in the knee area, they also promote muscle and joint health, help prevent injury, relieve pain and stiffness, and aid in post-workout muscle recovery.

The first part of the list will focus on knee sleeves, then we’ll talk about wraps for the final few options.

