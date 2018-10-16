7 Best Waterproof Golf Shoes: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Unfortunately, it’s not always 80 degrees and sunny on the golf course. Sometimes weather comes into play. In particular, rain. But a little precipitation isn’t going to stop you from playing, is it? If you’re prepared with the proper gear like waterproof golf shoes, staying comfortable and dry while getting in 18 holes shouldn’t be an issue.

Waterproof shoes are designed to keep rain, morning dew on the course and other moisture from finding its way into the interior of the shoe. We all know how uncomfortable wet socks and shoes can be. It’s distracting, and your feet feel heavy and sometimes pained. Let’s face it, that feeling is intolerable. And when you’re on the course, comfort goes a long way when it comes to consistent play.

So we’ve compiled a list below to help you make your decision. On the list you’ll find some of the top water-resistant golf shoes available from the major brands in the business like Puma, Adidas, Skechers, ECCO, and more.

Keep reading below to check out some of the best waterproof golf shoes from the top brands on the market today. And check out our post on the best golf shoes for style, comfort and stability for even more options.