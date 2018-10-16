7 Best Waterproof Golf Shoes: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Unfortunately, it’s not always 80 degrees and sunny on the golf course. Sometimes weather comes into play. In particular, rain. But a little precipitation isn’t going to stop you from playing, is it? If you’re prepared with the proper gear like waterproof golf shoes, staying comfortable and dry while getting in 18 holes shouldn’t be an issue.
Waterproof shoes are designed to keep rain, morning dew on the course and other moisture from finding its way into the interior of the shoe. We all know how uncomfortable wet socks and shoes can be. It’s distracting, and your feet feel heavy and sometimes pained. Let’s face it, that feeling is intolerable. And when you’re on the course, comfort goes a long way when it comes to consistent play.
So we’ve compiled a list below to help you make your decision. On the list you’ll find some of the top water-resistant golf shoes available from the major brands in the business like Puma, Adidas, Skechers, ECCO, and more.
Keep reading below to check out some of the best waterproof golf shoes from the top brands on the market today. And check out our post on the best golf shoes for style, comfort and stability for even more options.
Puma Men's BioDrive Golf Shoe
Cons:
- OrthoLite sockliner for comfort and fit
- 2-year waterproof warranty
- TPU perimeter wrap for extra protection and durability
- Some users felt the shoe lacked proper support
- If you like removable spikes, this shoe has a spikeless outsole
- All sizes not available in every color
The PUMA BioDrive offers stability, style and functionality in a waterproof golf shoe — everything you need for success on the course. With a performance mesh upper, the shoe features an OrthoLite sockliner and FusionFoam midsole. The OrthoLite sockliner is made of a breathable material and offers maximum comfort and air circulation. It also includes odor-reducing anti-microbial properties.
The FusionFoam midsole is made of a improved compression EVA foam and is 15 percent lighter than a standard midsole. Other highlights include a spikeless outsole, TPU perimeter wrap for better durability, a midfoot axis TPU piece for extra flexibility and support, two pairs of laces, and a 2-year waterproof warranty. Puma certainly makes some of the best waterproof golf shoes available on the market today.
Find more PUMA Men's BioDrive Golf Shoe information and reviews here.
-
Skechers Performance Men's Go Golf Drive 2 Golf Shoe
Cons:
- Goga Mat Technology insole for extra cushioning
- New and improved Resalyte midsole
- Side perforation for cooling effect
- Some users felt the shoe ran small in size
- Some users felt the shoe wore too easily, especially in the upper
- Some felt the shpe was a little bulky
Skechers unveiled some innovative technology in their Performance Go Golf Drive 2 Golf Shoe ensure water-resistance, comfort and durability. Skechers’ H2GO Shield waterproof design and moisture-wicking lining keep your feet dry from all weather conditions. The Goga Mat Technology insole offers maximum cushioning so you’re comfortable on the course all day long and the next generation Resalyte midsole adds extra comfort and stability.
Other highlights include a durable rubber traction plate with Softspikes replacement cleats, a smooth faux leather upper, side perforations to keep your foot cool, and a padded collar and tongue.
Find more Skechers Performance Men's Go Golf Drive 2 Golf Shoe information and reviews here.
-
New Balance Men's NBG1701 Spiked Golf Shoe
Cons:
- Slim-Lok Technology is a light locking cleat system
- EVA (Ethyl Vinyl Acetate) foam midsole for cushioning
- Very durable Ndurance rubber outsole
- Some users felt the shoe wore out too soon
- Available in only 2 colors
- A bit on the heavy side
Not only is the NBG1701 Spiked Golf Shoe feature a water-resistant microfiber leather upper, it’s also highlighted by New Balance’s Ndurance outsole. Ndurance is made of rubber and is designed to offer maximum durability in the areas you need it most, those high wear and tear spots.
Featuring an EVA foam midsole for supreme cushioning and comfort, the NBG1701 has Slim-Lok cleat technology, which is a light locking spike system. The shoe is defintely designed to handle play in all course and weather conditions.
Find more New Balance Men's NBG1701 Spiked Golf Shoe information and reviews here.
-
Adidas Adipower S Boost Golf Shoe
Cons:
- BOOST cushioning and energy return
- Soft EVA foam insole provides great comfort and support
- Gripmore outsole technology for better traction
- Some users felt the shoes were too narrow
- Sizes aren't available for all colors
- Some users say it is difficult to clean the shoes after use
Combining style, comfort and performance, the Adipower S The Adipower S Boost Golf Shoe by adidas has been one of the company’s most popular model over the years. Not only is the shoe completely water-resistant thanks to its Climaproof protection, the Adipower S features Boost cushioning, making them perfect choice for those who enjoy walking the course.
The Gripmore technology ensures excellent traction and will keep you firmly planted on all of your shots. And the lightweight shoe has an upper made of stretchable, yet durable, material for extra support and protection. The shoe also comes with a two-year waterproof warranty and 90-day comfort guarantee. When in comes to the best waterproof golf shoes, you can't go wrong with Adidas.
Find more adidas Men's Adipower s Boost Golf Shoe information and reviews here.
-
ECCO Men's Cool Gore-Tex Golf Shoe
Cons:
- Removable sole offers extra-width option
- Champ slim spikes are lighter for comfortable walking
- Gore-Tex Surround construction is 100 percent waterproof
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the shoe could use more arch support
- Some users felt the shoe wasn't very durable
Not everybody wants to pay $275 for a pair of golf shoes, but if you’re an avid player, then the ECCO Cool Gore-Tex Shoe might be worth the investment. Made with ECCO’s Gore-Tex Surround technology, the shoe is 100 percent waterproof so you’ll stay dry and comfortable on the rainiest days on the course.
The easy-to-replace Champ Slim-Lok spikes are extremely lightweight, which offer great traction and will help prevent your feet from tiring, resulting in more consistent play. Other features include direct-injected midsole grid construction with inner air channels for extra breathability, a removable inlay sole, and a Dritton leather upper for better durability.
Find more ECCO Men's Cool Gore-Tex Golf Shoe information and reviews here.
-
Puma Men's TitanTour Ignite Golf Shoe
Cons:
- PWR Cool insole increases comfort and regulates temperature
- Full-grain upper leather for lasting durability
- New Ignite foam offers extreme comfort, stability and energy return
- Some users felt the shoe fit too tightly
- The shoe is an older model (from 2015)
- Some users experienced some faulty stitching
Highlighted by PUMA’s innovative Ignite foam, the TitanTour Ignite Golf Shoe provides an amazingly comfortable experience on course terrains. The Ignite foam provides responsive energy return and much-needed stability.
Other original technology featured in the shoe is PWRFRAME, a very thin thermoplastic polyurethane frame which holds the Ignite foam in place for added durability, flexibility and traction; and PWRCOOL powered by Outlast, which will help keep your feet cool and dry, necessities for staying comfortable on the course. The TitanTour Ignite also has external TPU heel support, GripZone traction, full-grain leather upper, premium D2 insole, and a 2-year waterproof warranty.
Find more PUMA Men's TitanTour Ignite Golf Shoe information and reviews here.
-
Adidas Men's Pure TRX Golf Shoe
Cons:
- Cloudfoam insole provides extra cushioning and comfort
- Adidas Climaproof technology guarantees water and weather resistance
- 6-spike thintech outsole with adiwear provides excellent traction
- Older, discontinued model; released 2009
- Some users felt the shoe ran too narrow
- Might take a while to "break in"
The Pure TRX Golf Shoe is one of adidas’ older models, but it has been very popular and highly-effective for nearly 10 years. This style is actually discontinued (released in 2009), but you can still buy the shoe while supplies last. And if you’re looking for a comfortable, stylish and versatile waterproof shoe, the Pure TRX could be what you need.
It has a microfiber leather upper with adidas’ climaproof technology that offers excellent durability and protection from rain and other weather elements. When wet, the shoe dries quickly thanks to its textile lining with a perforated cuff so you’ll stay cool and dry. And coupled with the Pure TRX’s cloudfoam insole, you’ll be comfortable on the course all day long. As for traction, the 6-spike thintech outsole with adiwear ensures durability and will keep you firmly planted on every shot.
Find more adidas Men's Pure TRX Golf Shoe information and reviews here
