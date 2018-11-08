11 Best Golf Accessories: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Our Review

The FlexiFreeze Freezable Golf Bag Cooler is a perfect and convenient way to keep your drinks cold on the course. How the bag works is it has 60 FlexiFreeze ice cubes built-in to the sides of the cooler. These ice cubes are made of purified, filtered water with no chemicals. Then you put the bag in your freezer to chill the ice cubes. And when you’re ready to head to the course, add your beverages (it holds four 12-ounce cans) and you’re set.

The bag, which straps easily and conveniently to your golf bag, will keep them cold for 8 to 10 hours; plenty of time to get your 18 holes in. The FlexiFreeze Cooler is easy to clean and is reusable, and it’s currently just $20.

If you want a model with even more room, check out the Golf Bag Cooler by Caddy Daddy. This one holds 6 12-ounce cans and has a separate pocket to hold extra gear, equipment, and/or valuables. Learn more about the Caddy Daddy Golf 6 Pack Golf Bag Cooler here.