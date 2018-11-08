11 Best Golf Accessories: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

You can never have too many golf accessories. I know I can’t. I’ve got all sorts of tools, devices, and gadgets in my golf bag. Some are necessary (golf balls, tees, etc.) and others are fun (GPS yardage finders, wacky club headcovers, etc.).
So what are the best golf accessories out there today? We’ve compiled a list below to help you make your decisions easy. Keep reading to check out our recommendations.
Titleist DT TruSoft Golf Balls (One Dozen)
It goes without saying, but if you’re going to be hitting the golf course, you probably need some golf balls. And you’re not going to do much better than Titleist golf balls. The DT TruSofts are high-quality balls at an affordable price. They are designed to provide maximum distance, consistent flight, and a soft feel on contact.
Billed as Titleist’s softest model, the DT TruSofts has a new, larger compression TruTouch core, which promotes lower spin for more distance and a softer feel. The new TruFlex cover provides a soft feel around the greens, including increased spin for improvement in your short game.
Callaway Leather Scorecard Holder
You might not play like a pro yet, but you’ll look like one with the Callaway Leather Scorecard Holder to keep track of your round. The outer cover is made of soft, synthetic leather, which flips open to hold a standard scorecard.
The scorecard offers nice size, but can fit comfortably in your back pocket, in your golf cart, or zipped into your golf bag. It has a sturdy writing surface that makes it easy to record your scores without having to lean against something to make clear and legible numbers. It also has an inside loop which can hold a pencil and makes a great gift idea.
FlexiFreeze Freezable Golf Bag Cooler
The FlexiFreeze Freezable Golf Bag Cooler is a perfect and convenient way to keep your drinks cold on the course. How the bag works is it has 60 FlexiFreeze ice cubes built-in to the sides of the cooler. These ice cubes are made of purified, filtered water with no chemicals. Then you put the bag in your freezer to chill the ice cubes. And when you’re ready to head to the course, add your beverages (it holds four 12-ounce cans) and you’re set.
The bag, which straps easily and conveniently to your golf bag, will keep them cold for 8 to 10 hours; plenty of time to get your 18 holes in. The FlexiFreeze Cooler is easy to clean and is reusable, and it’s currently just $20.
If you want a model with even more room, check out the Golf Bag Cooler by Caddy Daddy. This one holds 6 12-ounce cans and has a separate pocket to hold extra gear, equipment, and/or valuables. Learn more about the Caddy Daddy Golf 6 Pack Golf Bag Cooler here.
Golf Brush and Club Groove Cleaner by Voplop
Keeping your clubs clean doesn’t only make them look more attractive, but it also helps your game. And the Voplop Golf Brush and Club Groove Cleaner will get the dirt out of those irons, which will lead to better contact, spin, and shot consistency. And it will do so at a bargain price.
The brush has nylon bristles to clean woods and shoes; iron bristles for your irons, wedges, and hybrids; and a spike to help you get deep into your grooves as well as the spikes on the bottom of your shoes for heavy mud build-up. The club cleaner has a carabiner clip so you can easily attach it to your golf bag and features a retractable 2-foot zip-line cord so you can clean your clubs and shoes without removing it.
It’s available in 7 different colors — Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Red, Ultra Black, and Yellow — and comes with a 60-day money back guarantee and a 12-month replacement warranty. For the price and functionality, this item is one of the best golf accessories available today.
SnakeBelly Golf Ball Holder with Quick-Draw Release
This is a cool little gadget that makes it easy as can be to get to you golf balls. The Golf Ball Holder by SnakeBelly attaches to the top of your bag with a clip, then load 3 golf balls into the storage magazine. Then you simply pull the ball from the bottom like a cup dispenser or out of the top. SnakeBelly calls it their Quick-Draw Release technology.
The idea behind it is to get the balls you like to use during your round readily available. So if you do lose one, you won’t have to fish through your golf ball pocket in your bag to find one of your favorites.
The clip itself is rubber-coated and the dispenser has a protective anodized aluminum finish. It probably fits best on stand and carry bags.
Martini Golf 3-1/4 Inch Durable Plastic Tees 5-Pack
Raise your hand if you’re tired of breaking tees all the time … yeah, me too. Then maybe you should look into Martini Golf plastic tees, which claim to be “darn near unbreakable.” Now they only come in a pack of 5, but they’re made of durable polymer resin blend and can be used over and over.
They’re 3-1/4 inches long and feature a large cup for ball placement, and are designed to give you longer, straighter drives with less resistance. We could all use that consistency in our game.
They also come in over 10 different sizes and conform to USGA rules.
But if you are a traditionalist and like getting your tees wooden and in bulk, check out the 2-3/4 inch Pride deluxe golf tees, which come in 50-, 100-, and 500-count.
GB Tri-Fold Golf Bag Towel with Washing Pocket
Grip Boost’s second item on this list is their innovative golf towel. And they’re taking the towel to a new level with the Tri-Fold Towel with Washing Pocket, one of the best golf accessories out on the market.
The washing pocket is a separate wet/dry pocket which provides you a place to scrub your club faces and golf balls. Then remove them from the pocket and dry them on the towel. Simple, efficient, original, and very affordable. The towel itself is made of a microfiber/cotton blend, which is extra absorbent and versatile.
Machine washable, the towel is available in three colors — Black, Navy Blue, and Masters Green. It attaches easily to your golf bag via a carabiner clip.
NFL Divot Tool Pack With 3 Golf Ball Markers
Football season is in full swing, so let everyone on the course know who you pull for with the NFL Divot Tool Pack, which comes with three golf ball markers. Available in all 32 NFL teams, the magnetized markers features your favorite team’s logo (in team colors, of course) on both sides.
The markers have a nickel color finish and the divot tool features a soft PVC insert with the NFL logo on it. Simply pop out the docket and attach it back on for easy storage. Makes a great gift for the golfer who is also an NFL fan.
Garmin Approach S20 Golf Watch
Garmin, one of the top names in GPS devices, combines style, comfort, functionality, and performance in their Approach S20 Golf Watch. You get accurate yardages to the front, back, and middle of the green, as well as shot distances.
New technologies and functions highlight the watch such as AutoShot Round Analyzer, which tracks your shots, measures distance, and records shot locations so you can assess your round. Add a Garmin TruSwing, attach it to your club, and that sensor will track your swing to help improve your swing and consistency. The S20 also has a Green View Display, which shows you the exact shape and layout of the green.
Available in four colors — Black (pictured above), White, Midnight Teal, and Slate — the S20 contains over 40,000 pre-loaded international courses (with free updates), is sun-light readable, and the high-resolution touchscreen is golf glove-friendly. It will alert you on smartphone notifications and comes with one lithium polymer battery.
If a watch isn’t your thing, check out our post on the best golf rangefinders for accuracy here.
MG Golf DynaGrip All-Cabretta Leather Golf Glove
If you’re looking for a bargain-priced glove while not sacrificing quality, then the MG Golf DynaGrip is the glove for you.
Made of 100 percent Cabretta leather, MG Golf says this glove has been worn by a number of PGA Tour winners. The Cabretta leathers offers a thin, soft feel and excellent grip all the while maintaining its durability.
Perforations along the fingers allow for breathability and will keep your hand dry and cool. Definitely a bang for your buck.
Softspikes Cleatkaddy Golf Wrench
The SoftSpikes Cleatkaddy Golf Wrench is a very useful tool as it helps you easily remove and put on all spikes on your shoes. And at that price, it's one of the best golf accessories for value and versatility.
Made of durable plastic, the tool has a T-shaped handle that's comfortable and easy to grip. Small enough that you can store it in your golf bag, the SoftSpikes Cleatkaddy Wrench includes a ripper bit and a standard bit which can get spikes on or off in seconds.