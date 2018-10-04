Red Sox vs. Yankees/A’s: Schedule, Pitchers, Dates & Times for ALDS

The Boston Red Sox await the winner of the New York Yankees and Oakland A’s Wild Card matchup. If the Yankees are able to hold onto their lead, we will have a big rivalry showdown in the ALDS between the Yankees and Red Sox.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora says the team feels more excitement than nervousness for their playoff run to start. Cora also tried to calm fans fears about the Red Sox bullpen.

“Nah, I don’t feel pressure,” Cora told the Boston Globe. “I’m feeling enjoyment. We’ll see Friday how nervous or anxious I’m going to be. We prepared the whole season for this. We know where we’re going to go. We know the matchups that we want, that we like. We know what we need from our starters and then go from there. I do feel that we have matchups that we can exploit. We have different guys in the bullpen that have fastball/slider, fastball/curveball, fastball/changeup. I don’t feel pressure.”

We have the full schedule for the ALDS, but MLB has only announced times for the first two games. TBS will carry the entire series. The Red Sox have announced the probable pitchers for the first three games of the ALDS. Chris Sale will take the mound for Game 1. David Price is expected to get the start for Game 2. Finally, Rick Porcello is the probable starter as the Red Sox go on the road for Game 3.

According to OddsShark, the Red Sox are favored to win the World Series at +295 odds. The Yankees are further down the list at No. 8 in the odds at +1100.

Here’s a look at the ALDS schedule.

Red Sox vs. Yankees/A’s ALDS Schedule

.