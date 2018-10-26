Bucks vs Timberwolves Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the unbeaten Milwaukee Bucks (4-0) into the Target Center to take on the seemingly embattled Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-3) on Friday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports Wisconsin (in Bucks markets) and Fox Sports North (in Timberwolves markets). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

How to Watch Bucks vs Timberwolves Online if You’re in Market

FuboTV

Fox Sports Wisconsin (local markets) and Fox Sports North (local markets) are included in the main Fubo bundle, which has 85 total channels and is tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Wisconsin (local markets) and Fox Sports North (local markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox Sports North (local markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package, but Fox Sports Wisconsin is not available on Sling. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

How to Watch Bucks vs Timberwolves Online if You’re Out of Market

If you live outside of the Bucks or Timberwolves area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com

You can sign up for either NBA League Pass, which lets you watch all out-of-market games, or NBA Team Pass, which lets you watch all of one team’s games if they’re out of market. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV

If you have FuboTV or sign up for a new subscription, you can add NBA League Pass to your channel bundle. After signing up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV

If you have Sling TV or sign up for a new subsription, you can add NBA League Pass or NBA Team Pass to your channel bundle. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Preview

Antetokounmpo recorded his first triple-double of the season on Wednesday, as the Milwaukee Bucks topped Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Greak Freak became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to record 25 points and 15 rebounds in four straight games — Chamberlain did it in 1965-66 for the 76ers.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer’s floor-spacing mentality and offensive impact is already being felt for the Bucks. Through four games, the Bucks are attempting over 40 three-point field goals per game after averaging under 25 attempts last season.

The addition of Brook Lopez as a legitimate starting center is paying off. Through four games, Lopez is shooting 37.9% from three on more than seven attempts per game. The addition of Lopez has helped spread the floor for Antetokounmpo, who is averaging video game-like stats: 28.5 points, 16.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists.

Khris Middleton is shooting a staggering 58% from three on just under eight attempts per game. Although Middleton won’t shoot this well from beyond the arc all season, it’s a good sign he’s cut out a lot of the mid-range shots from his game and is letting it fly from long range. The new-look Bucks under Budenholzer look like a very real threat in the Eastern Conference early in the season, already at 4-0.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau’s Timberwolves have started the season in turmoil and it seems to be seeping into their on court play. Most notably on Karl-Anthony Towns, who is shooting an abysmal 42% from the field and only has one double-digit rebounding game so far. He even asked to be substituted out after an air ball on a three-pointer.

Andrew Wiggins continues to underwhelm shooting 43% from the field and continuously getting burned on defense (fouling out in 27 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks). Butler is doing his best to keep this team competitive by shooting 53% from the field and being the Timberwolves’ best defender. He sat out against the Mavericks last Saturday — a last-second loss — for rest and the Timberwolves gave up 140 points then. Butler and Wiggins simply cannot share the court together; Butler has proven to be the superior two-way player, and Wiggins needs the ball in his hands, as does Butler.

Minnesota was able to clip the Indiana Pacers earlier this week. Each of the Timberwolves’ two wins came at home; all three losses have been away from Target Center.