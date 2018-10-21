Carlos Hyde Fantasy: New Jaguars RB Is out for Week 7

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big move a few days ago when they traded for former Cleveland Browns running back, Carlos Hyde. With the hamstring complications of their former first-round pick, Leonard Fournette, the Jaguars need some sort of stability for the running back position.

Although TJ Yeldon has served the Jaguars well in the absence of Fournette, it’s apparent that the team doesn’t see Yeldon as a three-down back. Plus, Yeldon is also having some constant injury concerns himself. The Jaguars made an emergency signing with Jamaal Charles last week, but the bargain price for Hyde was intriguing enough to make a move.

Hyde started off 2018 on a hot note, by reaching the end zone at least once within the first four weeks of the season. But as time went on, the Browns decided that they were better off utilizing their rookie running back, Nick Chubb. We’re sure the Browns would’ve had no problem keeping Hyde on board, but the Jaguars desperation for a temporary workhorse back gave the Browns a substantial trade value for the fifth-year back.

Hyde Will Not Play Week 7

The trade to Jacksonville keeps Hyde’s fantasy value reasonably high. With Fournette out until at least week 10, Hyde will find himself another solid role in Jacksonville’s backfield as their offense continues to struggle. Unfortunately, Hyde owners will have to wait at least until Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles since the running back is not ready to play yet.

Jacksonville's newly-acquired RB Carlos Hyde is inactive today vs. Houston. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2018

This doesn’t come as a surprise considering Hyde is hardly familiar with the offense. With the trade occurring at the end of the week, the team had no time to prepare the running back in the new system. The chances of him returning to the field is likely next for next week, but for now, Yeldon is going to be the face of the backfield for Week 7 as Hyde and Fournette sit out.