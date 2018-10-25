Cavs vs Pistons Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In a tale of two different Central teams heading in entirely different directions, Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons (3-0) haven’t lost a game yet, while the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-4) are still searching for their first victory. Both teams prepare for their matchup Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Preview

Griffin put up a career-high 50 points as the Pistons topped the Philadelphia 76ers 133-132 in overtime on Tuesday night in one of the early games of the year. On the final play of the game, Griffin was able to muscle his way through the paint as he drove to the hoop and hit an off-balance layup while drawing contact to complete the and-one play.

Center Andre Drummond has opened his 2018 campaign with a double-double in four straight games. The sixth-year pro is averaging 16 points and 16.3 rebounds per game. 76ers center Joel Embiid loves chatting, and jokingly spouted off on Drummond during and after the game saying he has “real estate” in Drummond’s head. While Drummond isn’t a great defender and horrific free-throw shooter, he is still an All-Star caliber center, and Detroit got the better of Philadelphia the first time around.

In addition to the strong play of Detroit’s pillars up front, starting point guard Reggie Jackson has had a nice start to the season. Through three games, the seventh-year guard is averaging an even 20 points per game, but on 42% shooting. A healthy Jackson is the catalyst for the Pistons offense, and his presence in the lineup is important. Last season, Detroit was 27-18 with Jackson in the lineup, and 12-25 without him, and they’ve only upgraded on Tobias Harris with Griffin since.

Despite the 0-4 record, there have been a few bright spots for head coach Tyronne Lue and Cleveland. One being forward Cedi Osman, who had a strong preseason and seems poised for a breakout season.

Osman is averaging 17 points through four games. The 2015 second-round draft pick (No. 31 overall) scored in double figures in three consecutive games before an eight-point performance in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

As well as Osman has played, the Cavaliers’ best player remains Kevin Love. Love is now the leader on the court and in the locker room, and will need to continue carrying the Cavs in scoring while awaiting the development of key returnees. Through four games, Love is averaging 19 PPG on 44% shooting, and with 14.3 rebounds per game is third in the NBA — behind Drummond and the Greek Freak.