Chase Utley’s Wife Jennifer Cooper: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chase Utley is married to wife Jennifer Cooper, his college sweetheart. Together, they are the parents of two boys and are active in animal welfare issues.

All eyes were on Utley and the rest of the Los Angeles Dodgers as they played in the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox. Chase Utley plays second base for the Dodgers. That has some people wondering more about Chase Utley and his family, including wife, Jennifer.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Chase Utley & Jennifer Cooper Met on Valentine’s Day at UCLA

Chasey Utley and his wife Jennifer were undergraduate students at UCLA when they met on Valentine’s Day 2000, she recalled in a profile story on their marriage that ran on Philly.com in 2007.

The article says they were introduced by Philadelphia Eagles football player Freddie Mitchell, who was also playing baseball back then with Utley. The three were in the same social policy class, according to the article.

2. In 2011, Jennifer Gave Birth to Chase Utley’s Son

The Utleys have a son together. His name is Benjamin Cooper Utley.

The boy “was born on Friday, December 2 at 2:53 PM. Word is that he hits with power to all fields,” joked Crossingbroad.com. The site said that Utley and his wife asked for a photo of Benjamin to be removed from the Internet.

3. Chase & Jennifer Had a Second Son Three Years Later

Utley and his wife are also parents to a second son, according to his MLB bio page. His name is Maxwell Chase, and he was born on October 4, 2014.

Chase Utley sometimes writes about his wife on Instagram. He wrote along with a picture of them as a couple: “Still as beautiful as the first day we met which happens to be 18 years ago today. Love you.”

4. Jennifer & Chase Utley Are Involved in Charity Work.

According to his MLB profile page, Chase Utley “launched the Utley Foundation, which brings awareness to the epidemic of animal cruelty, and holds annual fundraising events to support its mission…since 2008, has raised over $1 million for the Pennsylvania SPCA and has hosted All-Star Animals Casino Nights with wife Jennifer to benefit the organization.”

Both of the Utleys are involved in charity efforts, the page says: “The Utleys have also spearheaded fundraisers, including Save a Pet at the Park, a pet calendar and taped PSAs for PSPCA…he created the Chase’s Champs charitable ticket program during his time in Philadelphia and annually donated full season tickets to patients from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and St. Christopher’s Hospital.”

5. Jennifer Utley & Chase Work on Animal Welfare Issues

Jennifer and Chase Utley have a rescue dog named Jack, and they are active in animal welfare issues.

A 2012 article in Two.One.Five says that the Utleys “adopted him…around the time the Phillies won the World Series in 2008…both Chase and Jen have been equally busy off the field promoting animal rights, particularly for rescue dogs.”

They worked on efforts to place murals in neighborhoods where animal cruelty is more common, the site reports.