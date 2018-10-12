Cowboys’ Stephen Jones Addresses Job Security of Coaching Staff

Say what you will, but the Dallas Cowboys front office is doing its best to remain loyal to Jason Garrett and the team’s coaching staff. Even if no one actually believes anything they’re saying.

The Cowboys have been brutally bad on offense with the exception of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Between that rough start and the team’s 2-3 record, the topic of job security for Jason Garrett and the other coaches has come up often.

On Thursday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones spoke to MMQB’s Albert Breer and addressed the topic with the perfect non-answer.

“No,” Cowboys COO Stephen Jones answered late Wednesday afternoon, over his cell phone. “I think we’re all coaching to win football games, we’re all managing to win football games, we’re all playing to win football games. We’re not worried about jobs right now.”

That’s all fine to hear, but Jones can’t possibly think anyone missed the last two words in that statement – “right now.”

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Not Happy

Garrett’s decision not to go for it on fourth-and-one in overtime against the Houston Texans in Week 5 was heavily scrutinized, and for good reason. The Cowboys easily could have lost that game in regulation on a late Texans drive, and the Dallas offense was finally moving the ball. But instead of trying to win the game, Garrett opted to punt from inside Houston territory.

Shortly after the game, owner Jerry Jones made a comment on the decision which was close to spot on, courtesy of the team’s official website:

“We were being outplayed. It’s time for risks at that particular time,” he said.

Both Stephen and Jerry Jones may support the coaching staff right now, but if a few more losses come and the offense doesn’t get rolling, the tune will change sooner than later.

