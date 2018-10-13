Cowboys ‘Looking’ at Potential Trade Opportunities Around NFL?

Jerry Jones may not want to admit it, but the rest of the NFL is fully aware of the fact that the Dallas Cowboys offense needs some help. The owner has made it known that won’t come in the form of a reunion with former wideout Dez Bryant. But just because the Cowboys aren’t planning to bring the veteran pass-catcher back, doesn’t mean they aren’t shopping still.

As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Jones made a few comments on 105.3 The Fan Friday. One of them had to do with whether or not the team is involved in any current trade talks. In typical fashion, Jones gave a bit of a non-answer but admitted his team is still looking.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan asked about the Cowboys being in any current trade talks that could improve the team this season: "Not really. You're always conversing, talking. That goes on in every industry. You're always looking." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 12, 2018

At this point, Jones and the Cowboys would be crazy to not at least consider adding another weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott. While the team did add a few new faces this offseason, things haven’t panned out, to put it gently.

Offensive Struggles and Potential Target

The Cowboys don’t have a single receiver with 200 receiving yards through five games and the position as a whole has scored just three touchdowns. Prescott’s life is only going to get tougher as the season rolls on unless Jones and company manage to swing a deal or two.

Not long ago, The Athletic’s Michael Lombardi revealed the Miami Dolphins are considering trading WR DeVante Parker, which could be a match made in heaven.

DeVante Parker has been injury-plagued over his career in Miami, and he might be the next player sent packing by head coach Adam Gase. The Dolphins have talked to several teams about trading Parker as they have been frustrated with him. Via @TheAthletic — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 8, 2018

Although Parker has missed the bulk of this season, he’s only been sidelined for six games over three seasons, so the injuries aren’t as drastic as it seems. The Dolphins receiver is also just 25 years old and has flashed plenty of upside.

Beyond that, it all comes down to which teams are willing to make moves. There are plenty of teams with needs, but as the trade deadline approaches, the Cowboys could be fairly active. As teams begin to consider stockpiling draft picks, Dallas should remain in the NFC East picture, since the division is somewhat of a mess currently.

