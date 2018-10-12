Barstool Sports Breaks up With Dez Bryant for Cowboys

Sometimes you just need a little help from a friend. And for the Dallas Cowboys, that friend came in the form of Barstool Sports, who opted to lend a hand with the situation involving wide receiver Dez Bryant.

The team’s former pass-catcher was sent a break-up message from the sports website, and as you can probably imagine, it was harsh, direct and brutally honest.

While Bryant and the Cowboys have gone through the most head-scratching past few months, the drama may finally be winding down, at least for the team. After Dallas opted to part ways with their talented yet outspoken receiver, there was a mixture of Twitter jabs, strongly-worded messages and then praise from Dez.

It all culminated with Bryant stating on Twitter that he wanted to return to the Cowboys. Unfortunately, that won’t be happening, and Liz Gonzales of Barstool Sports helped the team break up with the veteran wideout.

Dez Bryant and Le'Veon Bell could use some good ol' fashioned advice: they're just not that into you. pic.twitter.com/VPufo5JZbS — Liz Gonzales (@TheLizGonzales) October 3, 2018

As you can see, she also sent a message to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell. While Bell is slated to return in Week 7, it’s unknown what the team will do with him, but a trade remains on the table.

Dez Bryant’s Future Not With Cowboys

While the Cowboys got some help from the website, owner Jerry Jones did his best to shut down a potential return on his own as well. Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News cited Jones’ comments on 105.3 The Fan last week.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said he wishes Dez Bryant the best, but it's not currently in Dallas' best interest or Bryant's best interest to have him return to the Cowboys. Jones said he is on board with the team's decision to not have Bryant on the team — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 5, 2018

I guess it’s safe to say the Bryant-Cowboys talks are now over. The bad news is that opting not to bring back their former receiver isn’t going to help the brutal production they’ve gotten from wide receivers to this point.

Through five games, no Cowboys receiver has managed to total 200 yards and just three of the team’s passing touchdowns have been scored by wideouts. Something has to give, and it needs to happen soon.

