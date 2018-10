Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee likely won’t be on the field for a Week 6 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stephen Jones says he thinks it's "a stretch" that Sean Lee plays this week. They haven't ruled him out yet. #Cowboys — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) October 8, 2018

The two-time Pro Bowler injured his hamstring in the third quarter of his team’s Week 3 loss to the Seattle.

“I’ll get an eval from the docs (Monday) and see where we’re at,” Lee said following the 24-13 defeat, according to ESPN. “Hopefully it will be a quick turnaround.”