Derrick Rose Shows Flashes of His Former Self Early in 2018-2019 Season

It’s one of the most tragic stories in NBA history. Derrick Rose was the youngest MVP ever, and likely could have gone on to be one of the best players the league had ever seen. Infamously sidelined by injuries, Derrick Rose has hung on to his career by a thread in recent years, taking a hiatus during the 2017-2018 season to seriously consider whether he had a future in basketball.

But he returned and was able to finish out last season as a consistent role player for the Minnesota Timberwolves. This season, he’s been showing flashes of his former self, with acrobatic shots and athleticism reminiscent of his MVP season.

On October 20th he scored 28 points off the bench, stunning the league as he appeared to turn back the clock.

Derrick Rose with 28|5|5 off the Bench!🔥 pic.twitter.com/OyMIKB3DDt — The League Tribune™ (@LeagueTribune) October 21, 2018

The Timberwolves weren’t able to pull out the win, but Rose looked electrified by his own play. The internet took notice too, and fans of Rose’s were overjoyed to see his energetic style of play revived–even if only for one game.

Watching Derrick Rose play this well — playing as hard as ever, too — has been a highlight tonight — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 21, 2018

Name an NBA player better than Derrick Rose that is on a better contract. — Dominique Clare (@DomClare) October 21, 2018

Keeping it Up

Rose isn’t done though. He seems to have regained some confidence on the court and put up 11 points against Pacers on Monday night using some of his old signature moves.

Derrick Rose had his crossover on full display tonight. pic.twitter.com/EI1YuMrESo — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2018

It’s encouraging to see the storied star getting back into the groove of things, and is surely a boost to a beleaguered Timberwolves team in the throes of Jimmy Butler trade drama.

READ NEXT: Kawahine Andrade, Karl-Anthony Towns’s Girlfriend: Five Fast Facts You Need to Know