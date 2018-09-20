Kawahine Andrade, Karl-Anthony Towns’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kawahine Andrade is a fitness model who has been dating Minnesota Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns for the last two years. She recently made headlines after a few anonymous internet “detectives” claimed that Andrade allegedly cheated on Towns with Wolves’ shooting guard Jimmy Butler.

According to Black Sports Online, some fans have been speculating that Butler slept with his teammate’s girlfriend, which pushed Butler to request a trade. Although there is absolutely no proof of the alleged “hook up” at all, the rumor has been making its rounds on social media, propelling Andrade back into the spotlight.

Here’s what you need to know about Andrade:

1. Andrade is a Fitness Model That Shares Videos & Photos of Her Workout Routine Via Instagram

Andrade is an Instagram fitness model, who has also “modeled for brands like Lebrisa Designs and been shot by famous photographers like Chuck Anthony,” according to Famous Birthdays.

She often posts videos, pictures and workout routines on her account to promote fitness and health. Several pictures on her account show Andrade engaging in physical activities, such as playing basketball, snorkeling, riding horses or kickboxing.

Andrade has almost 80 thousand followers on Instagram, and that number continues to grow.

2. Andrade Started Dating Towns After He Called Her “One of the Most Beautiful Fitness Models in the World”

Andrade and Towns started dating in late 2016. Towns posted a few comments and images to his IG story explaining how he “slid in her DMs” after she posted a picture of herself in a Halloween costume. He called her “one of the hottest fitness models in the world” and they hit it off.

The two were recently spotted together in Hawaii during Towns’ offseason downtime from basketball, enjoying some fun in the Hawaii sun.

3. Neither Andrade Nor Towns Was Fazed By The Rumors That Andrade Had Slept With Butler

According to BSO, the anonymous “internet detectives” speculating that Andrade wasn’t faithful to Towns started after Towns “mysteriously stopped posting her [Andrade’s pictures] on IG and vice versa.” The article then asks readers to flip through nine pages of “fan theories.”

“Flip the pages for the theory and photos of KAT’s now Ex-Girlfriend? KAT also replies to the story in a very unconvincing way,” the article reads.

After the BSO article started to pick up steam and internet users started speculating that Andrade had slept with Butler, both Towns and Andrade laughed the rumors off. Towns wrote on Twitter: “Fake News” with three crying smiling emojis.

And Andrade wrote a simple: “Y’all are silly.”

Ya’ll are silly. — Kawahine Andrade (@Kawahine_) September 20, 2018

4. Andrade Was Born in Hawaii & Attended College in California After Moving Inland

According to FabWags, Andrade was born in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on February 9, 1995, to parents Jason Loando and mother Joni.

She graduated from Konawaena High in Hawaii and moved to Orange, California, shortly after, where she attended classes at Orange Coast College. She eventually left Orange Coast College to enroll at Academy of Art University in San Francisco, California.

5. She Was Athletic in Both High School & College, Enjoys Playing Basketball & Loves the Rodeo

While in high school, Kawahine played basketball, volleyball and water polo. When she started classes at OCC, she continued playing basketball as a forward and started pursuing a “major in fitness,” according to FabWags. She also enjoys the rodeo.

According to her OCC Pirate Athletics bio, Andrade was interested in behavioral studies for children with disorders after she finished playing basketball. Some of her hobbies include going to “the beach, working with children and spending time with friends and family,” her bio states. She often goes by the nickname “Katie.”

READ NEXT: Tyler Hilliard: Hazing Investigated in UC Riverside Student’s Death

