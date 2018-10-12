Didi Gregorius to Undergo Tommy John Surgery: Who Will Be Yankees’ SS?

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow next week.

#Yankees say Didi Gregorius will undergo Tommy John surgery next week on right elbow. Injured himself in ALDS 1 at Fenway. Officials hopeful DG will be back at some point in 2019. For now Gleyber Torres is the obvious candidate to move over to short. — Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) October 12, 2018

Didi Gregorious’ Elbow Injury

The shortstop will likely miss the start of the 2019 campaign, but manager Aaron Boone is confident Gregorius will play the majority of the year.

“Realistic chance he plays the bulk of the season with us,” Boone said, according to WFAN’s Sweeny Murti.

Gregorius sustained the injury in Game 1 of his team’s ALDS against the Boston Red Sox, but he remained in that game and started the rest as the Yankees lost the best-of-five series in four games.

In 2018, the shortstop enjoyed his third consecutive season with 20 or more home runs. He smacked 27 bombs to go with 86 RBI in 134 games while hitting .268/.335/.494.

Shortstop Vacancy

If the team doesn’t address the vacancy at shortstop via free agency or the trade market, Gleyber Torres is the natural choice. The 21-year-old played mostly second base for the Yankees in 2018, his rookie year, hitting .271/.340/.480 with 24 home runs and 77 RBI. Before the season, Torres played almost exclusively at shortstop in the minors, and was named a top-six prospect by Baseball America, MLB.com, and Baseball Prospectus.

Because they’re the Yankees and he’ll arguably be the best free agent on the market, New York is expected to pursue shortstop and third baseman Manny Machado this offseason.

#Yankees will go hard after Manny Machado. That's a no-brainer now. — Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) October 12, 2018

Machado prefers shortstop, but an August report from Fancred’s Jon Heyman indicated that Machado would man either position if it means playing for the Yankees: