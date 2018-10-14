Doug Baldwin Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Seahawks WR vs. Raiders?

Doug Baldwin has been a disappointment so far this season in fantasy football, but most of it stems from multiple injuries the Seahawks wide receiver has been battling. Baldwin had one reception for just one yard against the Rams leaving many fantasy owners wondering what to do with the receiver in Week 6.

If you are looking for a WR3 or flex option, Baldwin is a startable. Many speculated injuries were the cause of his lack of targets against the Rams, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll insisted that had nothing to do with it.

“Because the ball didn’t get to him last week has nothing to do with anything,” Carroll said per USA Today. “That’s not part of any evaluation at all in our side of it. Sometimes, that happens. We only completed thirteen passes last week in a real productive offensive day. Doug will be right in the middle of all of it. He’s one of our very best players and he’s been a great performer for a long time and there’s nothing to change that thought at all.”

This makes sense given Baldwin was involved in the offense the previous week. Baldwin had five receptions for 41 yards against the Cardinals in Week 4.

Doug Baldwin Has a Nice Matchup This Week Against the Raiders

It may seem crazy given his limited production so far this season, but Baldwin could be in for a breakout performance today in London. Oakland ranks in the bottom ten for passing yards allowed at 277.2 yards. CBS Sports’ Jamey Eisenberg explains why he believes Baldwin is a start this week.

This feels like a bounce-back spot for Baldwin, who was held to one catch for 1 yard on one target in Week 5 against the Rams. He had seven targets in Week 4 at Arizona for five catches and 41 yards, but that’s his best game of the season. I like his matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed eight receivers this season to either score or gain at least 85 receiving yards this year. Tyler Lockett is also worth using this week, but this should be Baldwin’s breakout game in 2018.

Baldwin has long been Russell Wilson’s favorite target, but he missed the first part of the season with injuries. The Seahawks offense looked improved last week against the Rams, but Seattle relied on a strong running game.

Wilson passed for just 198 yards against one of the top defenses in the league. Wilson only attempted 21 passes last week, a number that should be much higher against a bad Raiders secondary. Wilson admitted the team wants to get the ball to Baldwin more.

“Doug’s always phenomenal,”Wilson told Yahoo Sports. “He’s one of the best in the world to do it. He’s always been a superstar, so the more times he can get the football, the better. That’s a great thing for us.”

Baldwin is not a start in all cases, but if you need a WR3 or someone in your flex the Seahawks wide receiver is a strong start this week against the Raiders.