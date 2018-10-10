Eric Ebron Fantasy: Injuries Are Piling up for the TE

Last week, Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron had one of his bigger games to date. Although the Colts got roasted by the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, Eric Ebron fantasy owners ended up winning big at the position as he cashed in for 105 yards, and two touchdowns off of nine receptions.

Ebron isn’t exactly a killer on the stat sheets when it comes to yardage, but he’s bound to find the end zone at least once a week. Through five weeks, Ebron has scored in all but one game, which came against the Philadelphia Eagles who are known to lock down tight ends.

Unfortunately, Ebron is dealing with an entire list of injuries this week. It would probably be easier to list what’s not injured for him right now. On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts released their injury report, which had Ebron listed as ‘Did not practice.’ Right now, the tight end is dealing with shin, quad, ankle, and knee injuries. The severity of the injury has yet to be announced, but it’s not looking very good for Ebron at the moment.

Consider Looking Elsewhere

Castonzo, Mack full participants to start off #INDvsNYJ practice week: pic.twitter.com/4ofnrBUqvt — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 10, 2018

Ebron owners will have to play the waiting game. Fortunately, it’s only Wednesday, and Ebron still has time to get right. What’s unfortunate is dealing with so many lower body injuries are sure to take a hit to his stock this week.

Ebron is no stranger to injuries. We’ve seen it during his time out with the Detroit Lions. More often than not, Ebron was not a factor on the field while dealing with an injury. For fantasy owners, the safest bet right now is to have somebody else ready to go, wether Ebron is good to go or not.

For those in desperate need of the Colts tight end, make sure you pick up Erik Swoope, just in case. Colts tight end Jack Doyle is already expected to be ruled out for Sunday, and Swoope comes next in line. Right now, the Colts are still hopeful that Ebron’s injuries heal up quickly and he can be good to go on Sunday. Don’t bank on it just yet, though.