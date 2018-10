Did you wait until Sunday morning to set your ESPN fantasy football lineup?

Want to add a player in case your questionable running back can’t make it to the field?

Unfortunately, there’s a good chance that there’s not a lot you can do about it, because both the ESPN fantasy app and website are down for many players.

The @ESPNFantasy app is the absolute worst and the website sucks I've been playing fantasy sports for 10 years on @YahooFantasy and never once did the app not load up and never once did I struggle to figure out how to edit my lineup on the actual website. Can someone please help — Brian Donovan (@dono_swag1) October 14, 2018

Yikes @ESPNFantasy glad I set my lineup last night — Bill Sutterfield (@bsutter10) October 14, 2018

@ESPNFantasy Whatsup y'all are buggin today… can't even make my lineups on my phone or computer. I am livid. — Conrad Jon (@imConradJon) October 14, 2018

The Espn fantasy app makes me want to cry — Boots wit the Fer (@AndyFerSureAF) October 14, 2018

@ESPNFantasy uhhh I need y’all to fix this app on IOS — Sean (@SullivanInc911) October 14, 2018

Occasionally, fantasy players can access their team, but can’t make lineup changes or click to the list of free agents to add.

Can't get @espn @ESPNFantasy fantasy football to load. It's not my PC every other game/app works fine. So what's up ESPN? At least I play my money leagues on other sites because about 6 months ago ish ESPN pages started takking forever to load, only ESPN — Michael Johnson (@TheOtherMJ99) October 14, 2018