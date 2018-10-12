Ezekiel Elliott Knee Injury: Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Gives Update

Ezekiel Elliott’s knee injury doesn’t appear to concern Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said as much during an interview on 1053.3 The Fan on Friday.

The owner recalled all-time great backs Emmitt Smith — who led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl triumphs under Jones — and Jim Brown in an attempt to get his point across.

“I can remember Jimmy Brown, I can remember Emmitt Smith, every time they got up after a run, you’d think they weren’t going to make it to the huddle,” Jones said, per The Dallas Morning News’ Jon Machota.

Ezekiel Elliott’s Knee Injury

The Cowboys running back had a noticeable limp late in the team’s Week 4 victory over the Detroit Lions.

“I’m beat up,” he said, according to the team’s official site.

“I was already sore in the first quarter. I knew what type of game it was going to be. But I had to grind through it. … Little bit of a sore ankle. Little bit of a sore knee. Nothing big.”