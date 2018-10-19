Carlos Hyde Fantasy: Impact on RB After Trade to Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars apparently aren’t interested in standing pat at running back while they wait for Leonard Fournette to return from injury. So, the Jaguars opted to make a huge move ahead of Week 7 and add a new face to the mix in Cleveland Browns RB Carlos Hyde.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Browns are trading RB Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2018

The trade is certainly eye-opening, but it’s not the most surprising thing in the world. Hyde has flashed some upside this season, but the Browns have two intriguing backs in Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson waiting in the wings.

By trading Hyde, this allows the Browns to utilize their other two backs, and it may give a huge boost to everyone involved. When it comes to Hyde, he’s stepping into a great spot for fantasy football owners.

Carlos Hyde’s Fantasy Football Value After Trade

The Jaguars are one of the most run-first focused teams in the NFL, and their offense has struggled to get going with Fournette sidelined. In turn, this likely means that Hyde should step in and see a big workload right out of the gate. The former San Francisco 49ers back was signed by the Browns this offseason and has totaled 382 yards and five touchdowns.

Another area aside from the ground game where Hyde could see a huge improvement from a fantasy perspective is as a pass-catcher. Last season, Fournette caught 36 passes over 13 games for the Jaguars, totaling 302 yards. Hyde caught 59 passes in his final season with the 49ers but has received just nine targets this year with the Browns.

If you’re a fantasy owner who’s held Hyde while watching him throughout a fairly frustrating start to the season, then this is huge news. The Jaguars will use Hyde in a way that should open up the field for Blake Bortles and the rest of the offense. He’ll step into a better fantasy situation and becomes a consistent starting option in virtually all formats.

