Cole Beasley Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Cowboys WR in Week 7?

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys are hoping the team has found a new go-to wide receiver for Dak Prescott. Now, quite a few fantasy football owners are joining the team’s fans with that hope. Cole Beasley tallied nine catches on 11 targets for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This performance made Beasley one of the most intriguing waiver wire targets of the week, but now many are left with a tough call on how to deploy the Cowboys wideout in Week 7. Dallas has a tough matchup against the rival Washington Redskins and Beasley has been hit-or-miss (like the team’s entire passing attack) all season.

Let’s break down whether you should start or sit Prescott’s new favorite target in the NFC East battle.

Key Stats and Cole Beasley’s Fantasy Outlook

I’ll break down the matchup, recent production and a few other key numbers for Beasley in Week 7. All information on fantasy points and statistics for defense vs. position are from ESPN.

Washington Redskins vs. wide receivers in 2018: 62 receptions, 812 yards, seven touchdowns (No. 14 fewest fantasy points per game)

Beasley played just 58 percent of the snaps in Week 7, 60 percent in Week 6, and 55 percent in Week 4, per Football Outsiders

Beasley has seen at least five targets in four of the six games

Should You Start or Sit Cole Beasley?

It’s an interesting spot with Beasley, considering that he doesn’t play a massive number of offensive snaps, yet still manages to find production. He primarily plays out of the slot, which is why he’s not on the field more often. But when he does get out there, Prescott does look his way a fair amount.

I think Beasley essentially the definition of a bye-week filler. I wouldn’t rely on him every week, and while the matchup with the Redskins isn’t ideal, it’s not terrible either. According to StatMuse, the 29-year-old has caught 14 passes for 153 yards over the past four games against the Redskins. Again, those are modest numbers and realistically I’d expect his floor to be slightly above those averages.

Beasley is a fine play in 14-team leagues or larger this week if you need a WR3 or flex option. He’s not going to find the end zone twice again but could easily wind up with a handful of catches for 45-plus yards.

