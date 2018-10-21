Kenyan Drake Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Giants TE in Week 7?

Frank Gore has thrown some cold water on the preseason hype that was surrounding Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake. The Dolphins have unquestionably tried to keep a nice balance between the two running backs and that’s almost unquestionably been the case through six games. Unfortunately, that makes things tough in the fantasy world.

Drake was a fairly high draft pick for many in fantasy football leagues, but he’s actually seen fewer carries this year than his backfield mate. In Week 6, though, the 24-year-old managed his second-most carries (13) while Gore received a season-high 15.

It’s a tough situation to gauge, and I’m going to break down whether the Dolphins young back is worth starting in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, or if he should remain on your bench.

Key Stats and Kenyan Drake’s Fantasy Outlook

I’ll break down the matchup, production and a few other key numbers that jump out about Drake in Week 7. All information on fantasy points and statistics for defense vs. position are from ESPN.

Detroit Lions vs. running backs in 2018: 120 attempts, 719 yards, 26 receptions, 265 receiving yards, five total touchdowns (No. 4 most fantasy points per game)

Drake has out-snapped Gore in each of the past two games – 41-26 in Week 5 and 49-30 in Week 6, per Football Outsiders

Drake has totaled 11 receptions over the past two games while taking on larger role in the passing game

Gore’s rushing attempts have increased from six to 15 over the past four weeks

There’s no question Drake is picking up steam, and the matchup is a nice one. Unfortunately, Gore is going to continue to get work moving forward.

Should You Start or Sit Kenyan Drake?

It’s become apparent that Drake has far more success when his team is winning games. Although he posted 46 rushing yards and 69 receiving yards with one receiving touchdown in a Week 5 loss, the three games in which he’s hit double-digit attempts were all victories. IIn this three wins, he totaled 38 carries, averaged over 4.4 yards per carry twice and had 11 receptions.

I’m a huge fan of Drake’s game and this matchup with the Lions is nice. It was also great to see him out-snap Gore by 19 last game. While it’s unlikely we’ll see the Dolphins young back completely grab control from his veteran teammate, he’s a solid play in Week 7.

Drake is a start in 14-team leagues and above while also being worth consideration in the flex spot for 12-team leagues.

