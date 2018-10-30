Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 9 Predictions

We are at the halfway point of the season with the fantasy football playoffs in sight. As you are making your start-sit lineup decisions, this week's bye will impact many fantasy owners with the Cardinals, Bengals, Colts, Jaguars, Giants and Eagles all on off this week.

This means either you need to have a deep bench or hit the waiver wire for a few bye week replacements. CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg details why Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore should be one of the top waiver adds this week.

"Moore had his first big game for the Panthers in Week 8 against Baltimore, and hopefully it's a sign of things to come," Eisenberg explains. "He had five catches for 90 yards on six targets, which was tied with Christian McCaffrey for the team lead, and he also added two carries for 39 yards. We hope the Panthers continue to feature him more, and he has an amazing matchup in Week 9 against Tampa Bay. He's worth using as a potential flex against the Buccaneers. Spend up to 15 percent of your FAAB budget on Moore."

Here's a look at a few games that Vegas expects to be shootouts which are good news for fantasy owners.

The Rams-Saints Matchup Is a Fantasy Owner's Dream

The Rams-Saints game is expected to be the most fantasy-friendly matchup on this weekend's NFL slate. According to OddsShark, the point total is set at 60. The game is in New Orleans which is good news for the Saints offense that traditionally plays better at home. Look for the Saints to air it out a bit more than New Orleans did against the Vikings.

"You are just ready to take advantage of any opportunities the opposing team will give you," Brees said after the win over the Vikings per NewOrleansSaints.com. "We come in with a pretty elaborate game plan and then based upon what we are seeing and what is effective, we typically narrow that down and find out bread and butter. It felt like today we were able to really control the ball on the ground and it felt like the passing game was really a compliment to that, getting a first down every now and then, getting completions, and creating positive plays. Positive plays put us in manageable situations so we could sustain drives to stay on the field and keep their explosive offensive off the field and make plays."

The Bucs-Panthers matchup has an over-under of 54 points, but it is hard to project given Tampa Bay's uncertainty at quarterback. Cleveland and Kansas City has a point total of 51.5, but the majority of points are likely to come from the Chiefs.

Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @JonDAdams with any fantasy football related questions. Click the next arrow to see my fantasy football predictions for Week 9 in the latest edition of Start-Sit.