TCU’s Gary Patterson Catches Heat for KaVontae Turpin Incident

The TCU Horned Frogs have had a busy week early on, but for all of the wrong reasons. The team was made aware of some disturbing news regarding one of their star players that stemmed from an incident that happened recently over the weekend. Horned Frogs star wide receiver, KaVontae Turpin, has been arrested for what the school labeled as a “domestic situation.” Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Turpin was involved with something like this.

According to the Fort Star-Telegram, this is not the first off-field incident that Turpin was involved with. Back in March, Turpin had a similar incident that occurred in New Mexico. And although Turpin made his team aware of the event, there were no punishments issued to the wide receiver. Now, his latest run-in with the police gave TCU’s football program no choice but to get rid of the star wideout in an attempt to move on.

The School’s Statement

“Texas Christian University is aware that one of its students was recently arrested for a reported domestic situation,” spokeswoman Holly Ellman said. “The university takes these types of reports very seriously and is continuing to gather information to determine next steps. TCU expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law. The student also may face a charge of violating the University Code of Student Conduct, the results of which are independent and separate from any legal charges.”

Earlier this week, TCU announced the suspension of KaVontae Turpin, automatically ruling him out for Saturday’s game against Kansas. The suspension didn’t last long as Turpin was eventually dismissed from the team shortly after. They will miss Turpin’s skill set on the field as he was highly productive. However, there’s no way that he could remain on the team after what he did.

The incident does not go out the door with Turpin, though. TCU’s Head Coach, Gary Patterson will have some explaining to do as well, as many are speculating that he might’ve lied about knowing all of the details about the first incident from back in March.

Patterson claims that he was not aware of the first incident having anything to do with assualt, despite having a conversation with the receiver about the event. However, when Patterson was asked if he was lied to by Turpin, he briefly responded with “No.”

Now that TCU is made aware of the incident, they are looking into all of the facts. Although Turpin is already dismissed from the team, TCU’s Chancellor Victor Boschini would not rule out an investigation or potential punishment for the teams head coach.

As the school was not made aware of the first incident involving Turpin, they remain suspicious. Boschini would not jump to any conclusions, but there will be a meeting at some point next week to figure out where they will go from here.