Giants Former QB Geno Smith Calls Out Fans Team’s Loss to Eagles

NFL quarterback Geno Smith may or may not be holding a bit of a grudge against the New York Giants. Regardless, one thing we know is that he didn’t prove to be a potential replacement for Eli Manning as some had previously hoped.

With Smith now on the Los Angeles Chargers, it’s been fairly quiet since his departure from New York. But after the Giants’ brutal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football, Smith took to Twitter to voice his opinion.

Only, it wasn’t on Manning (specifically) or the players, but instead, the message was seemingly directed at fans over former coach Ben McAdoo. Smith’s message was simple and pointed to the fact that he believes his ex-coach was a scapegoat.

Y’all owe my boy Mac an apology!! — Geno (@GenoSmith3) October 12, 2018

Following the Giants’ 34-13 loss to the Eagles, the talk was mainly focused around the struggles on both sides of the ball. But for Smith, he wanted to make it known that McAdoo, who posted a 13-15 regular-season record with the Giants, may not have been the issue. The coach was fired after a 2-10 start during the 2017 season.

Geno Smith’s Tenure With Giants

After a disappointing tenure with the New York Jets, who drafted him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Smith signed with the Giants. His time there didn’t feature much on-field action, though, as the team didn’t initially have interest in sending Manning to the bench.

One big reason why McAdoo was scrutinized involved his decision to start Smith over Manning, in turn snapping a 210-consecutive start streak for the quarterback. In three games played with the Giants, Smith completed 21-of-36 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown.

While the 28-year-old landed with the Chargers, he’s yet to see regular-season action and is the backup to veteran Philip Rivers.

