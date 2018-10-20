25 Best Golf Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Golf is one of the few games that can be enjoyed by both men and women, by the young and the elder, by experienced pros and first time players, in a group or completely solo. While it’s nearly impossible to be a great golfer, everyone can understand the challenge that is the game of golf – and buy a lot of equipment trying to both show their love for the game and improve it. If you know a golf fan who fits any of the above descriptions, a well thought out golf themed gift is a great option for them.

Before choosing a gift, think about what they need. Maybe they’re set on clubs but need some golf attire. Maybe they already look the part but they could really use an upgraded set of irons. Maybe they’re all set for the course, but they’d love to show off their hobby at work or at home.

We’ve put together a list of the top 20 best golf gifts. We’re confident you’ll find something for the golf enthusiast you’re shopping for but if you don’t find something they’ll love there, browse some other great golf gifts to find something that’s just right. If you’re not sure exactly what they need, gift an Amazon gift card and let them choose for themselves.