25 Best Golf Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

  • Updated

Golf is one of the few games that can be enjoyed by both men and women, by the young and the elder, by experienced pros and first time players, in a group or completely solo. While it’s nearly impossible to be a great golfer, everyone can understand the challenge that is the game of golf – and buy a lot of equipment trying to both show their love for the game and improve it. If you know a golf fan who fits any of the above descriptions, a well thought out golf themed gift is a great option for them.

Before choosing a gift, think about what they need. Maybe they’re set on clubs but need some golf attire. Maybe they already look the part but they could really use an upgraded set of irons. Maybe they’re all set for the course, but they’d love to show off their hobby at work or at home.

We’ve put together a list of the top 20 best golf gifts. We’re confident you’ll find something for the golf enthusiast you’re shopping for but if you don’t find something they’ll love there, browse some other great golf gifts to find something that’s just right. If you’re not sure exactly what they need, gift an Amazon gift card and let them choose for themselves.

10 Best Golf Gifts

1
Zepp Golf 2 3D Swing Analyzer
$185.90 Shop now at Amazon
2
TecTecTec Golf Rangefinder
$149.99 Shop now at Amazon
3
Suncast Golf Organizer
$69.00 Shop now at Amazon
4
Caddyswag Par 6 Golf Bag Cooler
$19.99 Shop now at Amazon
5
Callaway Executive Gift Set
$24.95 Shop now at Amazon
6
Emoji Professional Practice Golf Balls
$14.95 Shop now at Amazon
7
Callaway Men’s Strata Ultimate Complete Golf Set
$327.56 Shop now at Amazon
8
Framed Golf Patent Art Prints
$139.95 Shop now at Amazon
9
NCAA Three Pack Contour Head Covers
$44.30 Shop now at Amazon
10
SKLZ Accelerator Pro Putting Mat
$39.99 Shop now at Amazon

