Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Still ‘Feels’ His Injured Ankle

The Celtics are back at full form this season, and 2017-2018’s expectations may finally come to fruition. However, last year’s high-profile trade Gordon Hayward made maybe less of an immediate impact than expected heading into opening night, putting up only four points by halftime in his first full game as a Celtic.

In a conversation with NBA on TNT’s Ros Gold-Onwude, Hayward revealed that his left ankle still isn’t quite what it used to be, and he still ‘feels’ it when jumping solely from his left leg.

"Gordon has visualized this very moment."@ROSGO21 checks in from Boston with how Gordon Hayward has prepared to make his return pic.twitter.com/crEj9aOi5i — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 17, 2018

His work with a sports psychologist seems essential after suffering what have undoubtedly been huge mental hurdles, and the fact that his ankle doesn’t quite feel the same probably doesn’t help.

Hayward has been rehabbing consistently for a year now in preparation for tonight. But he may need to play carefully if he’s still feeling weakness in that left leg.

A Rough Start

If there’s anything anyone remembers about last season’s opening night, it might be Hayward’s gruesome ankle injury just minutes into his first game as a Celtic.

Gordon Hayward carted-off with a gruesome ankle injury pic.twitter.com/TELPnWp4H7 — MICHAEL LARK (@Michael_Lark) October 18, 2017

Between that, and a later injury to star point guard Kyrie Irving, a highly-anticipated 2017-2018 Celtic season became something entirely other than what was expected. Surprisingly, it ended up being no less exciting as a rag-tag group of players came together to fill the gaps and lead the team to a semifinal run.

