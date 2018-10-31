Halloween Shoe Preview: What’s Karl-Anthony Towns up to This Year?

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has made a name for himself as a sneakerhead in the NBA. It’s only his fourth year in the league, but he’s already rocked any number of custom kicks on the court and has personally teamed up with professional shoe customizer Kickstradomis to do so.

Last Halloween, Towns caught attention for wearing these “Friday the 13th” shoes by the custom artist. This Halloween, he’s set to get even spookier. Kickstradomis himself teased last night that Towns would be wearing not one, but two custom pairs tonight in honor of Halloween. He’ll be switching shoes at halftime.

Heads up… @KarlTowns will be rockin two pairs of Halloween fire this year in same game. Halftime switch up 👀😏 — Kickstradomis (@Kickstradomis) October 30, 2018

The Kicks Make Their Appearance

Towns wore the shoes at shootaround, and they’re nuts.

One pair is based on the 2017 movie “It”, and the level of detail is stunning; there’s even a balloon on the backs and blood spattered along the soles.

Both pairs are eye-catchers and will hopefully complement some scary play on Towns’s part.

