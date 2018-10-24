Mavericks vs Hawks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Dallas Mavericks (2-1) and Atlanta Hawks (1-2) made a potentially all-time, franchise-altering trade on the night of the 2018 NBA Draft this year. Although it didn’t involve much, the important details were a draft pick swap, which sent Atlanta’s No. 3 to Dallas for No. 5. The Mavericks took Luka Doncic, the Hawks selected Trae Young. The rest will unfold.

Preview

Doncic has already proven his future in the NBA as a point-forward type is bright. Doncic fills the stat sheet in multiple ways; he is a fluid passer, capable rebounder and ever-improving three-point shooter. While Doncic will struggle with consistency, he was arguably the best player in this year’s draft class. He shined with 19 points against the Chicago Bulls in a win on Monday.

2017 first-round draft pick Dennis Smith Jr., however, did not. Smith Jr. went just 2-for-11 (18%) with seven points in Dallas’ victory vs. Chicago. It was a disappointing outing for Smith Jr. coming off the heels of a 19-point performance (on 7-of-14 shooting) including the game-winner at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.:

Doncic also had 26 in that contest, asserting himself early as one of the two odds-on favorites (Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton) in this year’s Rookie of the Year race.

DeAndre Jordan has also had a terrific start as a Maverick. Jordan is the first Dallas player in 24 years to record a double-double in three straight games to start a season.

Young erupted for 35 points in the Hawks’ victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Young finished 13-for-23 overall, hitting 6 of 14 from downtown. His scoring outputs has consistently gone up in three games (14 vs. New York Knicks; 20 vs. Memphis Grizzlies), and he will be relied on to keep Atlanta in games.

After a semi-breakout 2017-18 campaign, the Hawks are still awaiting the return of forward John Collins. Collins, who was being held out the first three games of the season by head coach Lloyd Pierce, is nursing an inflamed ankle, which didn’t require surgery. Collins was re-evaluated Monday, and it looks like the No. 19 selection in the 2017 NBA Draft will be held out for one more game.

Key Matchup: The key is in the ignition for Smith Jr., but hasn’t been turned yet. After a solid, yet unspectacular start so far, head coach Rick Carlisle needs his second-year guard to push the tempo more and get aggressive with his shot selection. Young is expected to take as many shots as he wants; that’s what he was drafted for. Smith Jr. should look for his shot more often in a better matchup against Atlanta.